Athletes of The Week: Strong start to season





The Wolves walked off the court with the crown for the first time since participating in the Grand Blanc Invitational, Aug. 19.

Three points made the difference for the Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis team for the first through fifth places and the Wolves came through scoring 18. Detroit Catholic Central was right on their heels in second place with 17 points; Port Huron Northern and Grand Blanc tied for third with 16 points; Walled Lake Northern, fifth, 15 points; Rochester, sixth, 10 points; and Grosse Pointe North and Holly tied for seventh, eight points.

The Wolves swept all four singles flights with Luke Baylis, Frankie Piana, Jacob Burkett and Noah Fasczewski taking home gold medals.

The double teams of Charlie Lussenhop and Jason Richards; Brendan Aughe and Max Meehan; and Ike Yeloushan and Adam Zentner finished with bronze medals for winning two of their three matches.

They followed it finishing third at the Northville Quad with 13 points, Aug. 23.

Baylis, on Singles No. 1, and Burkett, Singles No. 3, won their flights. Piana and Fasczewski won silver medals as runners-up at Singles No. 2 and Singles No. 4.

Shane McArthur and Logan Knowlson, on Doubles No. 2 Court, earned their first win of the season.

Northville finished in first place, earning 24 of 27 possible points. Ann Arbor Skyline finished in second place with 16 points.

The boys finished in second place in the Clarkston Invitational on Saturday with 16 points. Baylis, Burkett and Fasczewski won all their flights and earned gold medals. Piana and the doubles team of Nicholas Rouman and Ike Yeloushan won two matches and also won medals.

The boys head to Traverse City on Friday and Rochester Adams on Tuesday.