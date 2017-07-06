Athletes of the Week: Top notch year

Kristen Page and Alex Matisse were named Senior Athletes before graduating from Clarkston High School

Page left her mark on two varsity programs – girls basketball and girls soccer.

“Kristen exemplifies determination and leadership,” said Christine Rogers, head coach for the Lady Wolves Varsity Basketball team. “Kristen is the glue that held the team together, leading both emotionally and vocally as captain.”

Rogers added Page fought a knee injury for most of her last two seasons as a cager.





“Kristen refuses to give in to the pain or even sit on the sidelines, playing through it to help her team be successful.” Rogers said. “She has become our defensive stopper and a calming presence on offense.”

During the spring, Page helped the Lady Kickers on the field as goalkeeper and together they captured the OAA White league title.

Page maintained a 3.98 GPA and was active in LEAD. She will continue playing soccer as she heads to Adrian College.

Matisse left his mark on Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis by being a leader and going to the state finals four times. For his senior season the team finished in seventh place, the best finish for the program.

“Alex is undisputed the greatest player in Clarkston history,” said Chas Claus, head coach. “One of Alex’s greatest attribute is he has really grown in his ability to stay in the moment in the sense of when a bad play happens against him, Alex is great at being able to applaud the other player and to say nice shot, reset and then work for the next point. He doesn’t let adversity bother him. He doesn’t dwell on his own





mistakes. He is immediately ready to fight. He doesn’t give points away.”

Claus noted Matisse is also a great leader.

“Alex has always made the players around him better,” he said. “He has a great connection with his team and he is one of them. It’s not just that guy who is really good and is at our practices. He put together off season workouts and captains’ practices. He is also a very bright guy. He is one of the few in his class in terms of GPA. He is the kind of guy you want your son to grow up to be like. He is a good athlete and a good student.”

Matisse took Advanced Placement course to prepare himself to study medicine at John Hopkins University where he will continue playing tennis.