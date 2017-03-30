Athletes of the Week: Wolves make history

A huge congratulations to the Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team.

It has been an amazing season – and an even more amazing ending as they clenched the MHSAA Boys Basketball Class A State Championship title with a 75-69 win over Grand Rapids Christian on Saturday at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center.

The Wolves got over the quarterfinal hurdle for the third time in history with a 70-50 win over Saginaw High School, March 21.

Then it was off to the Breslin Center on Friday where they faced OAA Red League foe West Bloomfield for the third time in one season. They beat the Lakers again – this time with a 78-35 win.

The Wolves didn’t disappoint as longtime Clarkston fans filled the arena or watched from home to give the Eagles their first loss of the season during the championship game.

The boys finished with an overall 27-1 record and finished with the OAA Red League, District, Regional and state titles.

The team includes seniors Dylan Alderson, John Chrenka, Shayan Ghadamabadi, Raymond Pistonetti; juniors Max Anderson, Foster Loyer, Tieler Houston, Demond Mills-Bradley, Tristen Mysen, Stewart Newblatt, CJ Robinson, Chase Wasilk, Nick Wells and sophomore Taylor Currie. Team manager is Alex Ward.

Coaching staff includes long-time head coach Dan Fife, finishing his 35th year, and assistant coaches Eric Chambers and Tim Wasilk.