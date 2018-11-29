Back on the court

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Cagers are getting ready for their first game on the court as they head to Sterling Heights Stevenson this Friday for the season opener.

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team spent last Friday morning preparing with a scrimmage against four teams. They also went against four teams on Saturday, Nov. 17.

“Overall we played harder in our second scrimmage last Friday,” said Tim Wasilk, head coach. “We made good improvements from the first scrimmage to the second scrimmage. We played harder. We competed harder. We knew the plays better. It was just good, too, with a lot of new faces to get the kids in a scrimmage situation and game like situation where they can go out and play. Then, also play in front of people as well so they are more comfortable when we face Stevenson.”

He added the varsity and the JV teams had their full teams on Monday as both welcomed the football players into the winter season.

“We are looking forward to getting those guys back, get them into the mix and get those guys contributing as well,” Wasilk said.

With the first few games, Wasilk wants the boys to compete.

“If we compete, play defense hopefully when we do those things offense will take care of itself,” he said. “It will be the first game for a lot of those kids so I just want to try to make it simple for them – go out there compete, play defensively and not worry so much what they are doing on offense. They are going to make mistakes – that’s part of the game. Being on a team with less experience than we have had in years past just want to make sure the kids are in the right mindset of let’s just go play, let’s just compete and have fun. The rest will take care of itself.”

He added the team has a lot of good players and they are ready to play.

“We are looking forward to it,” Wasilk said. “The only thing we don’t have is kids who have been in those situations before. It will be one of our hurdles early on is getting the flow of the game. It’s what we have been working on in practice. Moving forward going through December how can we get more comfortable playing with each other in a game setting. It will be the new thing for them.”

The boys open the season at Sterling Heights Stevenson this Friday. Then, they head to Pontiac next Tuesday before hosting their home opener against St. Mary’s Prep on December 7. JV begins at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

“We are looking forward to a good season and a good start,” said Wasilk. “We have a good group of kids. I think you will see improvement as the season goes along.”