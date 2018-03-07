Christine Marie Brunner

Brunner, Christine Marie of Clarkston, died March 6, 2018 at 55 years of age after a long battle with cancer.

Beloved wife of David; loving mother of Scott and Jonathan; dearest daughter of Robert Sr. and the late Aurelia; sister of Robert Jr. and Megan; also survived by many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Christine was a graduate of Texas A&M University and the University of Delaware, she relocated to Michigan in 1989 as a chemical engineer at the Environmental Protection Agency. She spent her free time being involved in little league, soccer and softball.

Private inurnment will be held at All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON. Memorial donations may be directed to Michigan Opposing Mandatory Vaccines.