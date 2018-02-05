Dormalee V. BAKER

BAKER, Dormalee V. of Clarkston; February 4, 2018; age 89. Preceded in death by her husband Charles “Charlie” of 60 years and son James Baker. Loving mother of Charles (Glenda) Baker III. Mother in law of Cheryl Baker. Grandma of Deanna and Jessica Baker. Great grandma of Gabriel. Sister in law of Pauline Pence and Beatrice Pence. Friends may visit Wednesday 5-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Thursday 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Private Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to CNS Hospice. online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com