Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help Locating a Missing Springfield Township Man

OAKLAND COUNTY – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 44-year-old Springfield Township man who walked away from a group home today, a police report from May 7 said.

Police identified the missing man as Brian Inamdar.

According to the report, Inamdar was last seen wearing a black Detroit Lions shirt with white sleeves, blue jeans and black shoes. He is 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair. His last known location was at the Kroger grocery store on Dixie Highway south of Davisburg Road in Springfield Township about 3 p.m. on Tuesday. It was not known where he went from the store.

Deputies were dispatched to the 7500 block of Dilley Road in Springfield Township shortly after 2 p.m. after receiving a report of a man who had walked away from a group home.

The Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team spent several hours looking for him without results.

The group home has guardianship of Inamdar, and he is not permitted to leave unless he is accompanied by a staff member, the report states.

Anyone who may have seen Inamdar is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950. — M.K.