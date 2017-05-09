Five Cars Toasted

Johnny-on-the-spot, Dr. Shivajee Nallamothu was at work Monday afternoon and what did he see out in the parking lot of Mclaren hospital’s Clarkston campus? A five car fire. The Independence Township snapped these two pictures with his phone and sent them to us. Thanks, Doc!
As of now, The Clarkston News has no details about this fire on Sashabaw Road, but we when we get them, we will share. — Don Rush
Wow, I was there on Monday at 1:30 p.m. until 3:45. Must have happened after we left.
Biggest story in Clarkston in fifty years, and no one seems to care how this happened.
All the signs of the dreaded T word, and if it isn’t, then just please tell us exactly how five cars can explode in a hospital parking lot…???
Way to go Dr. Nallamothu!!!!
This article really upsets me!!! How can Clarkston residents be so disrespectful to the people who lost so much only to applaud someone for taking a picture, The fact is the owner of the vehicle where the fire began is the one who called 911 after seeing flames. What is wrong with what used to be such a great village?? The fact that the facts were wrong in this article and the fact that a picture means more than the ones who were affected really upsets me. This is not the same community I grew up in and it is very sad! We are losing, if we haven’t already, lost the class that the Village of Clarkston used to have! The fact is that our villiage is more concerned with money and who is name dropping than each other. Come on Clarkston get back to what made us so great that people wanted to move here with us!!!