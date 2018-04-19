Fred MacRae Lawson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at West Hickory Haven in Milford, Michigan at the age of 86. “Mac,” as he was known to everyone, graduated from Flint Northern High School and attended Western Michigan University. He was in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and later retired from Buick after many years. Mac was an avid golfer and he served as a Marshall at the Buick Open for over 20 years. He also loved to travel abroad and to Florida with his friends. He was a devout Michigan State fan and especially enjoyed tailgate parties. Skiing was another favorite, being a member of the Schussmeisters and Somerset Ski Clubs. He leaves his sister-in-law Eileen Lawson; nieces: Cynthia Snell, Jacqueline Rann, and Marcia Hood; nephews: Robert Lawson and David Lawson and all of their families. Mac was preceded in death by his parents, Fred R. Lawson and Beatrice A. Lawson; brother, George W. Lawson. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Hill Funeral Home, 11723 S. Saginaw St., Grand Blanc. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10am. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at West Hickory Haven for their exceptional care and support.