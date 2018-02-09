Gwendolyn L. WILTON

WILTON, Gwendolyn L. “Gwen” (nee Anderson) of Clarkston; February 8, 2018; age 86. Beloved wife of Richard “Dick” for 62 years. Cherished mother of Jan (Corey) Lawson and Matthew R. (Betty) Wilton Sr. Special mother of Shelly (Dale) Chapman. Grandma of Matthew Wilton Jr., Sean Wilton, Richard Wilton, Katy Lawson and Kara Lawson. Great grandma of Evan and William. Dear sister of Philip (Sharon) Anderson. Loving aunt of Russell (Angie) Anderson and the late Christine Anderson. Preceded in death by her sister in law Patricia Warner. Like a mother to Carol Hendrix and Joy Wint Frick. Gwen was born in Cadillac, Michigan in 1931. She was raised in Pontiac and graduated from Pontiac High School Class of 1949 where she was in the National Honor Society. Gwen worked as a Dental Assistant for ten years with Dr. Campbell/ Dr. Bell. Gwen worked several years as a book keeper for the Lewis E. Wint Funeral Home. She also worked at the Great Midwestern Antique Emporium on Dixie Highway. Gwen was a Past President of the Clarkston Jaycettes. Memorial Service Tuesday12:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Tuesday 11:30 am until time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Clarkston Community Church or the Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club for youth programs. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com