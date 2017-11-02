JESSICA’S JOURNAL: Happy Halloween

Did everyone enjoy this past weekend full of spooky fun? Halloween is my favorite holiday and this year did not disappoint with the treats, the costumes and the scares.

The days leading up to Halloween started out strong with a haunted house on Thursday, the 26th. I spent the evening with friends up at Full Moon Manor enjoying a bonfire, haunted house and my first haunted corn maze.

Despite the cold weather, everyone enjoyed cider and donuts. We all agreed the duo corn field and haunted house were among the scarier attractions we’ve been to. Especially memorable was being chased out of the field by a chainsaw wielding werewolf.

Full Moon Manor had its own frightening aspects, starting off with the first minute of walking through complete darkness to winding through different themed rooms, including an animatronic zombie attack in a hospital. I recommend checking this place out next year; don’t worry they change the set-up every year, so no spoilers.

Following the scares was a weekend full of Halloween parties galore. Though I dressed up in a female Jon Snow costume for the costume contest on Thursday, I opted for a much simpler witch costume during the weekend festivities.

After two house parties and attempting to the learn the monster mash, I took Sunday to relax before Halloween day arrived. Monday was spent collecting more candy and making sure my decorations were flawless for the trick or treaters. The wind has blown away some décor more than once this month.

I wore my witch hat throughout the day while covering classroom parties at the local elementaries, then donned the full costume in the evening to fully immerse myself in the new experience of handing candy out to children on Halloween!

My roommate and I have been collecting candy for weeks and it was only the best for the local kids: Reese’s, Butterfinger, Kit Kats and Hershey’s. I’d like to think I was a popular stop for the little ghosts and ghouls.

Hope you all had an amazing Halloween, Clarkston!