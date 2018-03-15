Leaders to the end

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Fans at Clarkston High School erupted in cheers as head coach Dan Fife held up the district trophy, Friday night.

The Wolves defeated Oxford, 77-35, for their 40th district win.

“When we’re shooting like that, it’s an easy coaching job,” said Fife, long-time head coach of the boys varsity basketball team. “Defensively we were pretty good, too. It was a good night for Clarkston Basketball.”

The coaches played all 11 of their seniors, most of whom scored including Max Anderson who had five points with a basket and a crowd-pleasing field goal, and Tristen Mysen with a dunk in the last 25 seconds.

“It was great getting all those guys in and the thing is, it was the seniors’ last night on this floor,” Fife said. “They had extra incentive. It was nice to see all the seniors play and most of them scored.”

Seniors Taylor Currie, CJ Robinson, and Chase Wasilk were on fire from the start, scoring six points within the first 90 seconds, to Oxford’s two points.

After Oxford’s Nolan Harding scored on a field goal with 3:51 left in the first stanza, Currie scored two points and both Robinson and senior Foster Loyer hit a pair of 3-points to put the score, 20-8.

Currie closed the quarter with four more points giving the Wolves a 12-point lead, 26-14.

Loyer opened the second quarter with a pair of field goals. Four more points came from Robinson and Mysen before Oxford scored two of their four points in the stanza with four minutes to go.

The Wolves closed the first half with two more field goals from Loyer in the last 90 seconds for a quarter total of six, putting the score at 48-18. Loyer led with 33 points with nine 3-pointers for the night.

“I think his leg felt better,” Fife said. “He was a bit more comfortable.”

Currie and Robinson both had 12 points each.

“CJ and Foster are very good shooters,” Fife added. “If we can get them good looks then they are going to make most of them when they are shooting that well.”

The Wolves opened the playoffs with a 62-50 win over Lake Orion in the district semifinals, March 7.

Clarkston opened with the first five points with baskets from Currie and Wells plus a free throw shot from Robinson. It took the Dragons less than a minute to catch up as they hit the net with a basket and field goal. Wells brought the Wolves back into the lead but Lake Orion came back with seven more points. The first quarter closed with Orion in the lead, 14-9.

Loyer opened the second stanza with two baskets to close the gap by one point. Robinson broke the tie after catching Lake Orion’s pass and heading down the court to score his own basket. The Dragons tied the score with one point from Jack Cummins. It would be the last time. As Loyer, Robinson, Currie and Wasilk combined for 13 points before closing the first half with a 28-19 lead.

Robinson led with 21 points, three assists, five rebounds and two steals. He scored off three 3-pointers. Loyer had 16 points, six of which came from two field goals. He also had six assists and four rebounds as Currie had 15 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Wells had eight points and seven rebounds.

During the night, Loyer also became the second player in state history to make 600 free throws in a career with his total of 602.

Clarkston (21-1) played Troy in the regional semifinals on Monday, which was played after press time. The winner moves on to the regional finals on Wednesday at West Bloomfield, 7 p.m. The champion plays in the MHSAA Class A Boys Basketball Quarterfinals on Tuesday at Grand Blanc, 7 p.m.