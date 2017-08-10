A Look Back for August 9, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Local communities hit hard by state cuts” Local communities were hit hard when Governor John Engler made revenue-sharing cuts. Independence Township was estimated to lose $704,117; Springfield Township, $72,327; and Clarkston, $32,681.

“Clarkston High graduate leads the marketing way” Amanda Hall finished training at Eastern Michigan University in preparation to lead more than 7,300 members of Michigan DECA towards a successful year.

“Fife states ruling would not affect scheduling” Clarkston Athletic Director Dan Fife stated a recent ruling which would change basketball and volleyball seasons would not affect practice times but could present problems for finding enough officials for boys and girls basketball games.

25 years ago – 1992

“Clark farm bounty still feeds many” Robert and Barb McGowan donated some of their 18 acres of Bittersweet Farm to the Town and Country Gardeners, who used it to grow food for the less fortunate.

“Hear Ye! Hear Ye!” Independence Township resident Stacy Grutza was back for her second year performing in the Michigan Renaissance Festival. Her first year she was a street urchin and for her second year she was promoted to portray the mayor’s wife. “The casting director told me my personality would be best suited for this job,” she shared.

“Simko right on track with ARCA leaders” Independence Township resident Dave Simko was charging his way up the Automobile Race Car Association standings. He had 15 starts in the ARCA Supercar Series, finishing in the top five three times and finishing in the top ten six times.

50 years ago – 1967

“Contract talks set with state mediator” Leonard Bennett from the State Mediation Board was meeting with teacher representatives and Board of Education representatives to iron out a satisfactory master contract.

“Came tumbling down” A truck hit a corner support post in the back of Terry’s Market, bringing down the full porch which extended over the alley.

“Just among friends” Becky Rankin and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Rankin, went west on their vacation. With their camper they went from Michigan to Colorado.