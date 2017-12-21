A Look Back for December 20, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Commission shuts down Dixie project until April” A combination of cold weather and unexpected needs led to the Road Commission of Oakland County to postpone widening a portion of Dixie Highway until mid-April in 2003.

“Deer escapes hunter, even after the kill” It was a deer of a lifetime for Clarkston resident Floyd Frick as he shot a eight-point buck from his bow and arrow. Unfortunately while he was at work, between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the deer was stolen.

“A reading event of epic proportions at Bailey Lake” Bailey Lake Elementary second grade teacher Kathy Noble led her students and their parents in 2,003 seconds of reading. They joined thousands of readers from all over the world for the Read for 2003 program sponsored by Scholastic.

25 years ago – 1992

“Freak accident” A driver was attempting to back out of the parking lot hit a light pole, then threw her truck into gear while her foot was on the gas medal. The truck went forward pushing a nearby vehicle into the front window of Wee Sale Shop on M-15.

“Class clowns” Six Andersonville Elementary students participated in a clown class offered by Clarkston Community Education’s youth enrichment program. The kids ended the eight-week class with a performance for their parents.

“Grapplers runner-up at county meet” The Clarkston Varsity Wrestling team finished in second place out of 43 teams at the Oakland County Meet. They finished with 186 points as Troy finished as champion with 195 points.

50 years ago – 1967

“Vandals make shambles of Camp Oweki” A reward was posted to assist in the apprehension of the vandals who for over span of weeks broke 50 windows; stole fire extinguishers, lights from sockets, hand tools; art and crafts made by campers destroyed and more at Camp Oweki on Gullick Road.

“Exchange students discuss first Christmas away from home” Jacoba Kulper and Einar Brekkan, two foreign exchange students at Clarkston High School, shared many pre-holiday activities which reminded them of their homelands.

“Area vocational center to be located in Clarkston” Clarkston was selected as one of the four sites for the location of a vocational center for 11th and 12th grade students from area high schools.