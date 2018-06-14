A Look Back for June 13, 2018

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2003

“’Yes’ to $83 million bond, Miller, Koval” Cheers filled the Independence Elementary cafeteria as news broke that voters approved both an $83.7 million bond proposal and restoration of the full 18-mill non-homestead property tax. Voters also selected Tony Miller and John W. Koval for two seats on the board of education.

“Bordines celebrates 25 years” Bordine Nursery in Clarkston celebrated their 25th anniversary and four generations of the Bordine family were on hand to pay tribute to the story and enjoy coffee and cake with employees and customers.

“Freshman baseball finishes undefeated” The Clarkston Freshman Baseball team finished their season undefeated with an 17-0 record. “They were really a good bunch of kids,” said Coach Tim Sinischo. “They were upbeat and always into the game.”

25 years ago – 1993

“Little Allison makes medical history” Four-year-old Allison Lawrence was in the center of attention in the pediatric ward at William Beaumont Hospital. On May 3, when she was 3-years-old, she died after cardiac arrest caused by toxic shock syndrome. After 41 minutes of CPR, Allison’s heart began beating again on its own.

“Board nixes cluster options for oddly shaped lot” For the first time, Springfield Township denied a request for a cluster option development with a 5-2. The development of The Meadows of Springfield was planned for 10 acres on the north side of Andersonville Road, east of Edgar Road.

“Sashabaw girls’ team wins county meet” The Sashabaw Junior High School girls’ track team overcame a field of 25 teams to win the Oakland County Track Meet with 63 points.

50 years ago – 1968

“Vote light, Board boosts salaries” A total of 407 votes were cast in nine precincts selecting Arthur Rose and Fernando Sanchez to the Clarkston Board of Education.

“Haupt expanding across M-15” Jack W. Haupt Pontiac Sales and Service in Clarkston planned started leasing frontage across M-15.

“Around the town” Mr. and Mrs. Jack Dougherty entertained 125 guests visiting from throughout Michigan and Ohio in honor of son, Jack, graduating.