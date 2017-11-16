A Look Back for November 15, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Birdland up in arms – want to purchase property to stop development” The Concerned Citizens for Independence Township were taking a proactive approach to keep their neighborhood how it was. The group was looking into the option of buying a 25-acre parcel of land, at the northeast corner of Dixie Highway and Maybee Road, to preserve the land.

“The Days of World War II” Veteran Robert Morse, a 81-year-old Clarkston resident, shared his experience and what he learned being in the United States Army during World War II.

“Area seniors are treated to turkey and all the trimmings” For the second consecutive year, Knights of Columbus in Clarkston held a Thanksgiving dinner for 154 area seniors in early November.

25 years ago – 1992

“Wintry weather” Snow made for a wet weekend in downtown Clarkston. Temperatures hovered around 32 degrees as the ground was alternately white with snow or brown with mug. The wind, however, was calm.

“A sign of the times” Alyson McChesney signed her name on plenty of papers at Clarkston High School but her signature on Nov. 10 was extra special as she signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Oakland University following graduation.

“Imagination and music” Sounds of a saxophone softly came from Sherril Bailey’s fifth-grade class at Clarkston Elementary where students sat poised with pencils and paper while listening to the music. Their ultimate goal was turning the music into words to express their feelings.

50 years ago – 1967

“Named Jaycee of the month” Art Ripley received the Jaycee of the Month trophy. He had served as co-chairman of the membership orientation and Road Races. He also served as chairman for ladies night.

“Round the town” Ron Gray of Middle Lake Road hosted a party for 24 of his friends. Games ranged from ping pong to bumper pool with refreshments including hot dogs, chips, punch and candy.

“Ancient art process revived by local woman” Mrs. Keith Leak, a Clarkston resident, was making a name for herself with her work on many exquisite pieces which were on display in a Main Street store. She used an art which originated in the 17th century called decoupage.