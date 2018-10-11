A Look Back for October 10, 2018

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2003

“Where is Gulick Lake?” Lake Waldon Village residents living on Gulick Lake were saddened the water was near to dried up and wanted something done about it. Less than half an acre was left of the once 18-acre lake which used to have water levels six to eight feet deep.

“Clarkston Historical Society sells Clarkston stickers” The Clarkston Community Historical Society was looking to build a sense of pride in the community with Clarkston stickers and decals for automobiles. The idea originated from third generation Clarkston resident and CCHS board member Amy Wilson.

“Clarkston wins league title in golf” The Clarkston Boys Varsity Golf earned a 5-1 record in dual meets in the Oakland Activities Association which was enough to clinch the league championship.

25 years ago – 1993

“Fire station site OK’d” The Independence Township Board of Trustees unanimously voted to begin negotiations to purchase a two-acre parcel off of M-15, near the 52nd District Court for the township’s Fire Station No. 1.

“Sound of music” The Clarkston High School Marching Band played as part Clarkston’s Homecoming parade were several hundred spectators lined Main Street for the 15-minute event.

“Wolves pound Waterford Mott” Thirteen proved to be a lucky number for the Clarkston Varsity Football team as they defeated Waterford Mott, 27-12. The win marked the 13th consecutive victory for the Wolves over the Corsairs since the series began in 1969.

50 years ago – 1968

“Walts named police chief” Clarkston named their new chief of police, Lt. John Walts of Snowapple. The appointment came during a special meeting of the Clarkston council by President Frank Russell. It was unanimously accepted by the council.

“Tom Bullard defensive end for Colorado College team” Tom Bullard, son of Dr. and Mrs. R.W. Bullard, Jr., was a member of the defensive end with the Colorado College football team as a freshman.

“Round the town” Kelley Karem of Everest Street, celebrated her fourth birthday with lunch for 12 young friends. They were entertained with a story presentation and helped Kelley blow out the candles on a clown birthday cake.