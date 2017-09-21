A Look Back for September 21, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Independence Township raises fee for sewage disposal” The Independence Township Board of Trustees approved a memorandum to increase the sanitary sewer usage rate from $45 to $52 per Resident Equivalent Unit.

“Roberts trip to England focuses on special education” Clarkston Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Al Roberts spent two weeks in England with 45 other superintendents, educational representatives and professionals from Great Britain for a panel discussion on the improvement of education for children with special needs.

“Girls cagers stun West Bloomfield, 68-42” West Bloomfield Girls Varsity Basketball team and their star player had garnered a lot of pre-season attention in the OAA Division 1. The Lady Wolves showed they didn’t care about the attention as they defended their league title with a 68-42 win.

25 years ago – 1992

“Planners approve 82 acres on Maybee” Despite some audience protest, the Independence Township approved the final site plan for a planned unit development on Maybee Road. The commission voted 5-0 to approve the final site plan for 82 detached condominiums on 36 acres.

“Mother’s book covers emotions during pregnancy” When Lisa Steele George discovered she was pregnant, she found numerous books on the physical aspect of pregnancy but not one on emotions. She decided to write that book.

“Ground attack sparks Wolves to first win” The Clarkston Varsity Football’s running attack inflated the score and the Wolves’ defense deflated Waterford Kettering’s air attack. The Wolves posted a 20-8 victory for their first win of the season.

50 years ago – 1967

“Brandon supervisor says can’t comply with state law” The dump on M-15 which served residents of Independence, Brandon and Groveland townships closed after state authorities found it operating in violation of Act 87.

“Clarkston opens at Oxford” Clarkston Varsity Football was getting ready to unveil their 1967 team of 30 Wolves at Oxford. All three coaches were optimistic for the team’s chances.

“Round the town” Miss Linda Millen spent a week this summer with her aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Davis, in New York.