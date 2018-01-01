Marion M. KUBASINSKI

KUBASINSKI, Marion M.; of Waterford; December 28, 2017; age 91; preceded in death by her beloved husband Chester; mother of Joann (Charles) Eastman; grandma of Lorie (Chris Williams) Eastman & Scott (Megan) Eastman; sister of Marie Alet-Brown, Leo Groth, William (Vida) Groth, Ernest Groth, Robert (Nina) Groth, Joseph (Carol) Groth & Donna Groth. Marion retired from General Motors. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 3:00 – 5:00 and6:00 – 8:00pm; Funeral service Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 10 at the Funeral Home. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
