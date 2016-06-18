Mary Darlene Hudson, age 83, died peacefully on Thursday, June 16 at her daughter’s home in Fenton, Michigan, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of James Hudson for more than 62 years.

Mary was born on December 24th, 1932 in Cash, Arkansas, to Ruth and Jim Taylor. After graduating from Cash High School, Mary moved to Michigan where she met Jim Hudson. She and Jim were married on May 18th, 1954, and had three children. They lived most of their lives in their home in Waterford, Michigan, a home that was graced by Mary’s beautiful flowers and meticulous housekeeping. Her delicious cooking and generous spirit were at the center of the countless family gatherings that filled her home with joy, laughter, and love.

Above all else, Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was the center and heart of her family, devoting much of her time and energy to caring for others. After her own children were raised, she cared for her mother, Ruth, until she passed away at age 91. Mary was an active member of the Church of Christ throughout her life.

Mary is survived by her loving husband Jim, her three children, Sherry, Steve, and Lee Ann; her grandchildren, Rachel, Adam, Mary, Markie, Emily, Lindsey, Kayley, and Sam; and her great-grandchildren, Hudson and Scarlette. Her spirit lives on as we strive to model her love for family in our own lives today.

Funeral services to honor Mary’s life will be held on Monday, June 20, 2016 at 12:30 p.m. at Wint Funeral home in Clarkston, Michigan. Memorial gifts can be made to Whetstone Boys Ranch at www.whetstoneboysranch.com.



