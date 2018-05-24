Racers sprint for county championships

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves qualified in six events for the MHSAA Track and Field State Finals in June.

Junior Shawn Slater and Sophomore Nathan Sesti will represent the Clarkston Boys Track and Field team as they compete in the 1,600-meter run.

The girls qualified in the 1,600-meter relay and 3,200-meter relay events as sophomore Shae Harbaugh moves on to the state finals in the 300-meter hurdles; junior Grace Nolan competes in the 3,200-meter run; and senior Tiana Phillips competes in the pole vault.

The girls finished the meet in fifth place with 52 points. Lake Orion finished as regional champions with 131.5 points. Grand Blanc finished in second place with 84 points and Waterford Kettering took third with 71 points.

The relay team of Emily Ferguson, Molly Ferguson, Mia Patria and Elizabeth Dalrymple finished in third place to qualify in the 3,200-meter relay, 9:26.89 as Clarkston finished in the 1,600-meter relay in sixth place, 4:07.46.

Phillips finished in third place in the pole vault to qualify for the state finals, 10-09. Harbaugh finished in fourth place in the 300-meter hurdles, 47.26; and Nolan also finished in fourth place in 3,200-meter run, 11:10.07.

Top ten finishes for the girls were: in the 100-meter dash, Callie Dickens, seventh place, 12.89; in the 400-meter dash, Allie Eriksen, fourth, 1:00.09; in the 800-meter run, Emily Ferguson, tenth, 2:25.54; in the 1,600-meter run, Mallory Ferguson, fourth, 5:10.58, and Emily Gustafson, tenth, 5:25.96; in the 3,200-meter run, Patria, fifth, 11:21.09, and Mallory Ferguson, seventh, 11:26.04; in the shot put, Molly Nicholson, eighth, 31-08; in discus, Nicholson, sixth, 102-07; and high jump, Allison Osborn, tenth, 4-08.

For relays, the 800-meter team of Dickens, Eriksen, Harbaugh, Lauryn Fecko, fifth place, 1:49.23; the 400-meter team of Fecko, Danielle Hermansen, Alex Touchstone, Olivia McKinney, eighth place, 53.43.

The boys finished the regional meet in tenth place with 29 points. Grand Blanc finished as regional champions with 139 points. Lake Orion finished in second place with 84.5 points and Oxford took third, 71 points.

Slater finished in third place in the 1,600-meter run at 4:21.12 and Sesti finished in sixth place, 4:25.

Top ten finishes for the boys were: in the 3,200-meter run, Brendan Favazza, third place, 9:38.26, and Slater, sixth, 9:42.64; in the 400-meter dash, Matthew Baker, tenth, 53.03; in the pole vault, Miguel Gutierrez, fifth place, 11-00; in shot put, Ben Haas, fifth place, 44-10, and Gino Paese, seventh, 44-04; in high jump, Matthew Nicholson, tenth, 5-08.

For relays, the 1,600-meter team of Baker, Sesti, Alex Ryan, Christian Collis, eighth place, 3:33.72; the 400-meter team of Paese, Bobo Darnell, Justin Buchmann, Devin Parkison, ninth place, 45.85; and 800-meter team, Buchmann, Parkison, Raymond Bush, Conor Donahue, ninth, 1:36.6.

The teams opened the week at the OAA Red Championship at Rochester on May 14.

The girls finished in third place during the league championship, scoring 89.33 points.

For sprints, in the 100-meter dash Allie Eriksen finished in second plaec, 12.99; Callie Dickens, third, 13.06; and Danielle Hermansen, 11th, 14.13. Dickens finished in fifth place in the 200-meter dash, 28.13, and Lauryn Fecko finished in seventh, 28.51. Emily Ferguson finished the 400-meter dash in fourth place, 1:03.76.

For long distance, the girls took three spots in the top six in the 3,200-meter run and three spots in the top eight in the 1,600-meter run.

In the 3,200-meter run, Grace Nolan led with a first place finish, 11:51.23; Mia Patria, second place, 12:02.96; and Hailey Catania, sixth place, 12:28.06.

In the 1,600-meter run, Mallory Ferguson finished in second place, 5:14.23; Patria, fifth place, 5:23.64; and Emily Gustafson, eighth place, 5:32.56.

Shannon Billette finished the 800-meter run in sixth place, 2:28.85; and Gustafson finished in 12th place, 2:37.65.

For hurdles, Shae Harbaugh finished in third place, 47.22, and Mattie Drennan finished in seventh, 52.11, in the 300-meter. Olivia McKinney finished in seventh place, 18.15, and Alana Watlington finished in ninth place, 18.38, in the 100-meter.

For the relay events, the girls finished in the top five in four events.

The team of Fecko, Eriksen, Harbaugh and Dickens finished in second place in the 800-meter relay, 1:48.65.

The team of Fecko, McMcKinney Alex Touchstone and Danielle Hermansen finished in third place in the 400-meter relay, 53.25.

The girls finished also finished the 1,600-meter relay in third place with the team of Harbaugh, Eriksen, Drennan and Emily Ferguson, 4:05.80.

The 3,200-meter relay team with Gustafson, Heather Burrum, Megan Ford and Jillian Haas finished in fifth place, 10:53.18.

For field events, in the shot put event Molly Nicholson finished in third place, 31-05.5; Alysa Perez, seventh, 30-03; and Piper Bosart, eighth, 29-06.5.

Nicholson led the way for the girls in the discus event finishing in fifth place, 94-11.5. Perez finished in seventh, 90; and Jen Starnes, 12th place, 73.

Alana Watlington finished in fifth place in the long jump, 15-08.5; and tenth place in the high jump, 4-03.

Allison Osborn finished the high jump at 4-06; and Alex Touchstone finished the long jump at 15-03.5, both for sixth place finishes.

Lake Orion finished in first place, 175; Rochester, second place, 92; Rochester Adams, fourth, 82.33;’ and Oxford, fifth, 53.33.

The boys finished in fifth place during the league championship with 67 points.

For sprints, Gino Paese finished the 200-meter dash at 23.82 and Matthew Baker finished the 400-meter dash at 52.59, both for third place spots. In the 100-meter dash, Max Salter finished in seventh place, 11.37; and Conor Donahue, tenth place, 12.27.

For long distance, the Wolves took three spots in the top eight in the 3,200-meter run as Shawn Slater led the way taking first place, 9:45.72; Brendan Favazza, sixth place, 10:01.99; and Mark Sprague, eighth place, 10:14.45.

Slater led the way in the 1,600-meter run with a fourth place finish at 4:26.21; Nathan Sesti, eighth place, 4:34.38; and Nathan Murray, ninth place, 4:34.77.

Sesti finished the 800-meter run in second place, 2:00.78; as Christian Collis finished in seventh, 2:06.48; and Justin Spehar finished in 11th, 2:11.11.

For the hurdle events, Peyton Miller and Sam Gipe competed for Clarkston. Miller finished in sixth place in the 110-meter, 17.52; and ninth place in the 300-meter. Gipe finished in tenth place in the 300-meter, 45.54; and 13th place in the 110-meter, 19.09.

The boys finished in fourth place in the 800-meter and the 3,200-meter relay events. Justin Buchmann, Raymond Bush, Conor Donahue and Devin Parkison finished at 1:36.31 in the 800-meter relay. The team of Murray, Spehar, Eric Raines and Christian Collis finished at 9:08.08 in the 3,200-meter relay.

For field events, three Wolves finished in the top 11 in the shot put. Ben Haas finished in second place, 46-00.5; Paese, sixth place, 43-04.5; and Jacob Jones, 11th place, 38. Haas also finished in sixth place in the discus, 109-02.5.

Paese finished in first place in the long jump at 20-03.5 and Lewyn Beernink, seventh place, 18-01.25. For the high jump, Matthew Nicholson finished in fourth place, 5-10; and Valen Kurmaniak, tenth place 5-06.

Lake Orion finished in first place with 161 points; Oxford, second place, 107; Rochester, third, 83; and Rochester Adams, fourth, 70

The teams head to the Oakland County Championship on Friday at Novi High School.