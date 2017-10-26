On the run for PTA projects

Logan Babbish, Kaitlin Woodward, Carson McIntyre and Evan Schneider are pumped for the Fun Run. Photo by Jessica Steeley

BY JESSICA STEELEY

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Children collected Popsicle sticks for each lap they completed during the Pine Knob Elementary Fun Run, Oct. 13.

“The fun run is a way for us to raise money,” PKE Parent Teacher Association President Stefanie Crane said. “One hundred percent of the funds go right back to the school.”

The money raised funds field trips, mini grants, and assemblies, among other things, for the school.

Students raise money through donations as well as monetary pledges per lap. They received a popsicle stick every time they finished a lap, which were counted at the end of the fun run.

Crane said they raised $11,000 at the beginning of the day and collected more as students counted up their laps and determine the pledged funds. She added they also had sponsorship’s from community companies.

“Thank you to the community,” she said.