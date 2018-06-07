Sports in a flash for June 6, 2018

Clarkston Everest Collegiate left the links as regional champions after finishing the MHSAA Division 4 Boys Golf Region 23 at Whitmore Lake Golf Links in Whitmore Lake on May 31.

They scored 316 for first place as Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett finished in second, 338; and Royal Oak Shrine Catholic finished in third, 369.

Junior Mitch Lowney led the team, hitting a 70 for the day. Junior Mia Korns shot a 76 during the tournament; senior Nick Korns, 82; junior Kevin Meehan, 88; and senior JC James, 94.

* * *

Junior Noah Bridgeman is heading to the state finals after qualifying in the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Golf Region 3 at Dunham Hills Golf Club in Hartland, May 31.

Clarkston Boys Varsity Golf finished with a 316 for fourth place. Bridgeman led the team with a 75.

Junior Harry Bowman and sophomore Cole Smaka both hit a 80; junior Patrick Deardorff, 81; and freshman Alex Oda, 82.

Hartland finished as regional champions with a 303. Northville took second place with a 311 and Detroit Catholic Central took third with a 315.

* * *

The Clarkston Varsity Baseball team fought through 12 innings of the MHSAA Baseball District 28 Semifinals against Waterford Kettering on Saturday.

Going into the 13th inning, both teams were scoreless. Josh Luther stepped onto the plate and made a hit for the Clarkston Varsity Baseball team which brought in one run.

Before the Wolves could score again, the Captains tagged a runner out at home for the third out.

Kettering’s fourth batter, Nick Brown, hit the ball to the fence, bringing in two runners to win the game 2-1 for the Captains.

Ryan Barber pitched nine innings and had 11 strikeouts and 24 first pitch strikeouts.

Jake Spicer had two hits.

Wolves (16-13-1) defeated Brandon in six innings last Thursday, 11-1. Luther had three RBIs. Seth Bacon had three hits and two RBIs. Jake Giolitti had two RBIs. Ryan Barber and Griffin Kacanowski both had two hits. Cole Donchez pitched for 3.2 innings and had a11 first pitch strikeouts.