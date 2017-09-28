Spray park work

The Clintonwood Spray Park is currently undergoing renovations and is expected to be finished during late spring 2018.

Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors Director Derek Smith presented the reconstruction plan to the township board , Sept. 19.

It includes demolition of the current structure, concept and design of the new structure, purchasing new equipment and construction of the new spray park.

The total cost is projected to be $375,000 – $15,000 for demolition, $275,000 for new equipment, and $85,000 for installation.