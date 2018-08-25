Stay hydrated with American Water

BY BRENDA DOMINICK Clarkston News Staff Writer

American Water won Best of the Best Water Supplier this year, and owner Jim McNulty says he’s very appreciative of his customers.

“I would like to thank everyone that voted for us to win our 7th best of the best award in a row. It’s an honor to be acknowledged,” McNulty said.

He says instead of getting a different face each time like big box stores, customers are treated the way they want to be treated, like part of the family. This has been the American Water philosophy since McNulty started out in his parent’s garage.

American Water provides high quality water treatment products, installation, delivery services, quality testing and more to residents and business owners.

“We are a small family company that is growing because of this community,” said McNulty. “Whether its water softeners, arsenic filters or bottled water, we are here to provide the community with all of its water treatment needs.”

The local business owner is grateful for the loyalty from his customers and encourages them to continue to shop locally.

“I am aware that there are other competitors out there, and I appreciate everyone that keeps their money here in Clarkston,” McNulty said. “Keep supporting the local small businesses and the money will stay in the community.”

American Water is located at 9340 Dixie Highway. For more information call 248-625-3076 or visit https://www.american-water.us/ Mention this story and receive a free arsenic test!