Track finishes season at state, county meet

The Wolves finished in the top 25 in their events at the MHSAA Division 1 Track and Field State Finals at East Kentwood High School, June 2

For the girls, senior Tiana Phillips finished in tenth place in the pole vault at 10-03.

The 3,200-meter relay team with sophomore Mia Patria and juniors Emily Ferguson, Mallory Ferguson and Elizabeth Dalrymple finished in 12th place in the time of 9:32.22; and the 1,600-meter relay team finished in 21st place, 4:07.78.

Junior Grace Nolan finished the 3,200-meter run in 20th place in the time of 11:16.55.

Sophomore Shae Harbaugh finished the 300-meter hurdles in 25th place, 50.99.

For the boys, junior Shawn Slater finished in 13th place, 4:21.38, and sophomore Nathan Sesti finished in 24th place, 4:30.97, in the 1,600-meter run.

* * *

The girls took over Milford as they walked away with first place at the Ninth Grade Oakland County Championships at Milford High School, May 26.

The track and field team finished with 68 points.

The Wolves had two teams take first place in the relay events. The team of Callie Dickens, Sam Aris, Mattie Drennan and Kylie Figa finished at 1:52.30 in the 800-meter relay. The team of Drennan, Olivia Galio, Maya Bergman and Shannon Billette finished in first place in the 3,200-meter realy, 10:17.49.

Aris, Dickens, Drennan and Billette finished in third place in the 1,600-meter relay, 4:24.6; and the team of Figa, Danielle Norrito, Taylor Saber and Annalise Sherwood finished in fourth place in the 400-meter relay, 53.63.

Dickens finished in second place in the 100-meter dash at 13.02.

For longer distances, Billette finished the 800-meter run in seventh place, 2:29.12. Bergman finished in 13th place in the 1,600-meter run, 5:58.82, and Galio finished in 19th place, 6:09.

Alana Watlington finished in second place in the 100-meter hurdles, 17.02; and Drennan finished in third place in the 300-meter hurdles, 51.37. Watlington also finished in first place in the long jump, 15-06.75. Hannah Golab finished in third place in the pole vault, 7-06.

The top five teams also included Farmington, finishing in second place with 49 points; Walled Lake Lakeland, third, 44; Rochester Adams, fourth, 39; and Farmington Hills Mercy, fifth, 34.

The boys finished in fifth place with 30 points. Owen Kolean finished in third place in the 3,200-meter run with the time of 10:46.01. Justin Buchmann finished in seventh place in the 100-meter dash, 11.09. Drew Radlick finished fourth place in the 110-meter hurdles, 17.31; and in 14th place in the 300-meter hurdles, 47.55.

The relay team of Gunnar Karlstrom, Bo Anderson, Andrew Ferguson and Valen Kurmaniak finished in eighth place in the 3,200-meter relay event, 9:2.17.

In shot put, Ben Haas finished in first place, 44-09.5, and Ben Mojica, 15th place, 29-9.5; in discus, Haas, fourth place, 111-03, and Kyle Juzysta, 12th place, 81-01; in high jump, Kurmaniak, fourth place, 5-05; and in pole vault, Luke Grabowski, fifth place, 9-06.