Veterans honored

Alan Scott with students Oli and Sylvia Fonseca. Photo by Jessica Steeley

Veteran’s Day was celebrated across the district with different events and assignments. Clarkston Elementary held their annual Veteran’s Day Assembly on Nov. 10.

Students invited the veterans in their families to come in and introduce themselves, say what branch they served in, as well as how long and where they served.

Some students also discussed a family member they have who is currently serving in the military as active duty.

After the assembly, there was a reception held for the veterans, where they could spend time visiting with their student family members