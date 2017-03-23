Wendi’s Word: Food reflections

I have been reflecting a lot on my eating habits recently.

It comes from having a 15-month-old son who is eating more and more of what we eat every day and being on Shape ReClaimed again through Nuview Nutrition.

I have always had a problem with portion control. I love to eat. I love food. I am a foodie.

When I was in high school I didn’t eat well. I wasn’t eating what my body needed. I was eating horribly fattening and cheap food. My lunch at school consisted of the a la carte stand where I would purchase chocolate milk, two chocolate chip cookies and a pretzel. It lasted for a year or so until I discovered coffee in the media center.

I have flashes of the bad carbs I ate on the bus rides home after an away soccer game but can only pin point on the Pop Tart minis. But even Chocolate Fudge Pop Tarts were a weakness through high school and into college. Now if I get a temptation all I have to do is look at the nutritional facts – mostly the amount of sugar.

Through the rest of high school my diet consisted of Summit Place Mall’s food court when with friends and Boston Market, where I worked and had access to endless fountain soft drinks. A job at Star Theatre shifted my diet to free popcorn and Frozen Cokes.

My habits didn’t improve in college where a Subway sandwich tasted better with a fountain drink and cookies and I visited vending machines. At the same time, I also worked full time at Great Lakes Crossing – more food court visits.

While I attempted to make healthy choices and tried to make lunch to take with me, the temptations were always there especially picking up something quick.

When I started at The Clarkston News my pop intake went down, no endless fountain soft drinks. But I was eating on the go – before a game, after a game. Those late deadlines played havoc on the desire to snack or taking a late break and eating a large meal.

By the time I walked into Nuview Nutrition to interview Cindy Crandell the damage was done. She was patient as I tried different plans until we found one I was successful not just mindful eating and reversing my fatty liver but losing weight.

I slip now and then, but it’s not as bad as it used to be. Not with a child.