A Look Back for April 1, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“Business owners stress unity” Clarkston business owners hoped to start the good old days again with a downtown business association that, in addition to sidewalk sales and moonlight madness, would focus on common problems.

“Tech center hosts fashion show” The marketing class at Oakland Technical Center – Northwest Campus hosted its 16th annual fashion show and luncheon. The lunch was prepared and served by the culinary arts students and the marketing students modeled spring casual fashions and formal wear.

“First-year coach learning with players” New coach Kevin Ortwine didn’t discourage 23 athletes from trying out for the Clarkston boys tennis squad. Ortwine, a 1989 graduate of Clarkston High School and former player, did admit he dreaded making any cuts.

50 years ago – 1970

“Pioneer shopping mall builder asks zoning for golf course” William Gershenson petitioned for zoning changes during the Independence Township Planning Commission meeting to build a shopping mall on a portion of the Waterford Hill Golf Course site.

“Snowy holiday” Devin Hartman, Frank Hoskins, Jennifer Johnson, Diane Pethers and Duane Hall spent five and a half hours shaping a Easter bunny made of wet snow to greet neighbors on East Washington Street.

“Around town” Deborah Irene, first child of Mr. and Mrs. James Nolan of Clarkston, was born on March 23. Grandparents included Dr. and Mrs. Ernest Denne of Clarkston and Mrs. James P. Nolan of Ireland.

75 years ago – 1945

“The Hilltopper” The Clarkston High School junior play “That Crazy Smith Family” was coming along well. They were in the midst of practicing the third act.

“Shower honors recent bride” A bridal shower honoring Mrs. Phyllis Skelton was held with an evening playing Bug and reminiscing while Phyllis received many lovely gifts. Guest were from Pontiac and Clarkston.

“Our boys and girls in service” Howard Powers wrote to CNews while in the south western Pacific. “I want to write and thank you for your paper which I appreciate very much. I have been getting it ever since I have been overseas and that is about two and a half years, which is a long time in these old jungles.”