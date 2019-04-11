A Look Back for April 10, 2019

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2004

“Severance incentive draws 54 takers” More than a few Clarkston school employees were taking advantage of a one-time severance package to save on the next year’s budget. The monthly personnel report included 39 certified teachers and 15 support staff to leave in June.

“Helping Lighthouse” Third graders from Independence Elementary in Cub Scouts, from Den 5 and Den 7 from Pack 163, visited Lighthouse Emergency Services to present a donation of $160 and several bags of canned food.

“Veteran teacher: ‘It hasn’t been that long’” When Howard Webster began his teacher career in 1966, he was Clarkston High School’s only special education teacher. He reflected on his time with students and with the district including supervising 15 special education teachers as chairman of the high school special education department as of 2004.

25 years ago – 1994

“Schools to seek 18 mills in June election” Clarkston Community Schools planned to ask the voters for 18 mills in non-homestead properties in the June election and planned to approve the wording for the ballot at their next meeting.

“Reschke honored by his peers” David Reschke, Clarkston Schools assistant superintendent for curriculum and staff development, was named administrator of the year for the Oakland County region by the Michigan Association of Middle School Educators.

“Dirty hands? No problem for girls in shop” Clarkston High School students Dana Wall and Becky Whetstone shared their experiences and what they had learned in the machine technology class at Oakland Technical Center.

50 years ago – 1969

“Further honors” Six Clarkston High School students won first place finishes in the state finals for the Student Industrial Competition.

“Around the town” While many Clarkston families were preparing to leave town for Easter, Mr. and Mrs. George Lang were busy preparing to welcome 15 relatives and friends to their Orion Road home.

“Interesting people” Bob Wilkinson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Wilkinson, shared his poem “Room 13” with The Clarkston News to publish. Young Bob was a sixth grader at Bailey Lake Elementary at the time.