A Look Back for April 12, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

Bye, George: George White was almost finished cleaning out his office at North Sashabaw Elementary. A peek into his cubbyhole showed there were many memories left – a teddy bear sitting next to his computer, numerous awards on the wall, and a sign in one corner proclaiming: “Kids Zone: Enter With Care and Love.” It seemed to sum up the life of the 51-year-old Clarkston educator who was retiring at the end of the school year after interacting with children at every level for 30 years.

Moms want to resurrect Junior Miss program: A group of local moms believe in the benefits of Junior Miss so much they were planning on resurrecting the Clarkston High School program that has been defunct since the early 1990s. Some were contestants in the 1980s while others just wanted the program for their own daughters.

Soccer team breaks hex with win over Berkley: The Clarkston Girls Varsity Soccer team won its first game of the season in their OAA Division II season opener against the Berkley Bears, 5-0. The win put the Wolves’ record 1-4 and 1-0 in the league. Sara Voss and Jennifer Kerney scored one goal each in the first half. The three goals in the second half came from Georgia Senkyr, Katy Piechura and Alaina Dodds.

50 years ago – 1973

“Lawsuit or referendum”: A decision to allow sand and gravel on 500 acres off Ormond Roah would be made at the Springfield Township Board Meeting in May. “We’ll end up with either a lawsuit or a referendum vote,” said Chum Rundell, township trustee, at the April meeting. He made the statement following the request of Emmett Leib to expedite his March 1972 application to rezone permitting sand and gravel mining.

School budget okayed amidst financial confusion: A $6.3 million preliminary budget was okayed by the Clarkston School Board for presentation to the Oakland County Tax Allocation Board. The needs demonstrated to the allocation group will, to a large degree, determine what portion of the 15-mill unvoted tax will be awarded to the schools.

Springing up: Fifty-four outfits for Clarkston High School’s presentation of “The Sound of Music” were made by fourth hour Home Economics students at the school. Nancy Bryan, Pam Mihalcheon, Cindy Easler, Bev Fearnow and Clarise Stutzer spent three weeks whipping the $350 worth of material into showpiece costumes. Mrs. Yvonne Wilson was the costume director.

75 years ago – 1948

Voting light in township: With only 421 ballots in the election, on could say voting in Independence Township was very light. Results were as follows: 218 straight Republican ballots, 60 Democrat ballets, and 143 split. Andrews was elected township supervisor with 319 votes to Spencer, 99; Doebler, clerk, 264 votes; Walter, treasurer, 326; Ogden, highway commissioner, 268; Walter, justice of peace, 281; and McClelland, board of review, 279.

Our boys in the service: A line from Arthur Frank, Sr. said that their son, Sgt. Arthur A. Frank, Jr., was stationed somewhere in North Africa attached to the staff of General James Doolittle in the office of communications.

Clarkston locals: The Floyd Morgans of N. Holcomb Street left on Thursday to make their home in Florida. Mr. and Mrs. Morgan owned an orange grove there, besides owning a home and other property.