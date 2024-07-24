A Look Back for July 24, 2024

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1999

City water, repaving delayed: After 90 minutes of discussion Monday night, the Clarkston City Council decided on a plan to repave Main Street and possibly to install a water main for the next summer was all wet. Following a suggestion made by Gary Tressell, the city’s engineer, the council voted 6-0 to delay the repaving project for one year so it could work out solutions to have a water main installed on Main Street.

Independence OKs ‘98 audit: Once again, Independence Township’s audit reflected growth. The Board of Trustees approved the 1998 audit, 6-0, after a brief presentation by township auditors from Plante & Moran. The good news was revenues (over $18 million) exceeded the expenditures (over $15 million) for the fiscal year.

Reaching semi-finals: Clarkston Middle School seventh grader Lauren Little was one of 128 girls competing in the United States Tennis Association National Hardcourt Championships for girls 12 and under in Georgia. Little, who competed all over the U.S., completed six rounds to reach the semi-finals. She shared she enjoyed the experience and the competition.

50 years ago – 1974

M-15 work to begin in fall: The Michigan State Highway Department announced plans to resurface and partial widening of 1.6 miles of M-15 in the fall. It would begin at the corner of Dixie Highway and extending north through downtown Clarkston to the beginning of the concrete for I-75

How many pigs in a piggery?: The Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals wanted a clearer idea of what a piggery was before it decided whether Donald Beach should be allowed to raise pigs on his property on Reese Road. At their home, zoned for suburban farms, the Beach family kept five pigs along with other animals, including sheep and horses. Beach was seeking a variance to be allowed to keep them there, but the township zoning ordinance stated flatly “no farms shall be operated as piggeries.”

The mill stream: Rudy Schwartz, of Rudy’s Market on Main Street, took his wife, Else, and son, Fred, on an 11-day trip to Jamaica. They toured through most of Jamaica, naturally checking out the food stores along the way. Rudy shared the price of meat was really high there, and milk was kept frozen and sold for 25 cents a quart.

75 years ago – 1949

Shower honors Clarkston girl: Mrs. William Allen entertained at a lawn party at her home on Dixie Highway honoring Mrs. Fred Olson (Betty Powell) at a pink and blue shower. During the afternoon, the group enjoyed playing games and presenting the honoree with many pretty gifts.

Crowd has fun at Harmony Valley: There were no wall flowers at one of the largest crowds to date at Harmony Valley during an event on Saturday. With a round of applause, a show of hands voted for continuing the program on Saturday nights throughout the season.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. Ray (Bob) Parker returned on Saturday from an 8,600-mile trip. With a couple of friends, they went to the west coast and there was very little of that strip of the United States they missed. They visited all the places of interest along the way. The weather was grand, and they claimed to have had a wonderful time.