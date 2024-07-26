Supervisor, clerk and treasurer positions contested in Aug. 6 primary

By Megan Kelley

Editor



INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The positions of supervisor, clerk and treasurer are all being contested in this year’s Aug. 6 Primary Election.

Candidates running for the open supervisor seat include incumbent supervisor Jose Aliaga and newcomers Chuck Phyle, Donald Tillman and Terry Whitney.

Candidates running for the open clerk seat include incumbent clerk Cari Neubeck and newcomer Marianne Hallett.

Candidates running for the open treasurer seat are incumbent treasurer Paul Brown and newcomer Erik Kline.

All candidates are Republicans – so, the top vote-getters for each seat will move on to the general election on Nov. 5 where they will run unopposed.

There are also 13 candidates running for four trustee seats. Please see last week’s issue of The Clarkston News for information on those 13 candidates.

To help introduce the Independence Township supervisor, clerk and treasurer candidates to the community, they were asked to give some background information and answer three questions.

The supervisor candidates’ responses are:

Jose Aliaga

Occupation: Independence Township Supervisor

Political party: Republican

Political experience: Current township supervisor

Community involvement: None listed

What do you consider the most important issue(s) facing Independence Township?

The largest concern for me is to restore trust back in the community and make sure we break the perception that resident input doesn’t matter. The residents have lost faith in their leaders to do what’s best for them, and this is something I will do my best to fix!

As supervisor, how important is it to you to listen to residents when making decisions, and address their concerns on issues?

It is the most important thing. In the last one and a half years, positive changes have been made within the community. Brady Lodge was updated to be used year round, 39 acres were purchased on Perry Lake Road, and Fire Station 1 and DPW have been under renovation.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

I bring hard work and dedication. I am real with people. Overall, I am very approachable and residents want a leader that they feel comfortable with to listen to their concerns. This position has allowed me to grow as a leader, and I will continue to do so.

Chuck Phyle

Occupation: Executive

Political party: Republican

Political experience: Bringing 30 years of business expertise for fresh, practical solutions.

Community involvement: Heavily involved in charities, community fundraising, and scholarships

What do you consider the most important issue(s) facing Independence Township?

Strong, experienced leadership is the key to solving our problems. We need a leader who can project and manage budgets accurately, ensure fiscal responsibility, and build a cohesive, effective team. With decisive action and informed decisions, we can address all our issues and secure a better future for Independence Township.

As supervisor, how important is it to you to listen to residents when making decisions, and address their concerns on issues?

Elected officials must serve the people, not themselves. Listening to residents is crucial when making decisions and addressing their concerns. As Supervisor, I commit to regular meetings with township members and actively encouraging their involvement in our meetings. Your voice will guide our actions and shape our community’s future.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

As Supervisor, I bring over 30 years of business experience, effectively managing employees and ensuring operational efficiency within budget constraints. Having lived here for 45 years, I’m deeply committed to preserving our township’s charm and guaranteeing safety for future generations. My experience and dedication make me the leader we need.

Donald Tillman

Republican candidate Donald Tillman did not respond.

Terry Whitney

Occupation: Enterprise IT Operations Management

Political party: Republican

Political experience: North Oakland Republican Club – Board Member 2016-Current, Oakland County Republican Executive Committee –2016-2022, Volunteer & Consultant 2013-Current Various political campaigns & organizations.

Community involvement: Various Animal Rescue Groups, Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) Lucee Project, United Way.

What do you consider the most important issue(s) facing Independence Township?

1. Lack of leadership.

2. Lack of accountability: The board retained $2 million that should be refunded to residents.

3. Lack of transparency

4. Overdevelopment

5. Lack of responsibility

As a board member, how important is it to you to listen to residents when making decisions, and address their concerns on issues?

I am committed to strong, inclusive leadership that values everyone’s perspectives and ensures their voices are heard in our decisions.

I will always advocate for the needs of our community.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

Inclusive leadership that listens to and values everyone’s opinions, especially our respected seniors.

The clerk candidates’ responses are:

Marianne Hallett

Occupation: Accountants Assistant / Bookkeeper / AP Specialist

Political party: Republican

Political experience: Precinct Delegate / Election Inspector Chair

Community involvement: Volunteer at my church / Youth leader

What do you consider the most important issue(s) facing Independence Township?

The most pressing issue facing us is the mishandling of accounts: eight months without reconciliation, late annual budgets and audits, payroll delays, unpaid bills (like the water bill), and a decline from an A to a B credit rating affecting operations.

As a clerk, how important is it to you to listen to residents when making decisions, and address their concerns on issues?

Residents are my priority. When I’m elected, they guide my decisions. I will work for them and ensure their voices are heard. Improving citizen outreach is crucial for effective governance.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

As clerk, I bring commitment, integrity, and teamwork. I’ll listen to staff and citizens alike, ensuring fairness and hard work to balance accounts and achieve goals.

Cari Neubeck

Occupation: Independence Township Clerk

Political party: Republican

Political experience: I’ve had the privilege of serving as Independence Township Clerk since 2019, with over three decades devoted exclusively to public service within a clerk’s office. During my career, I’ve proudly spent 17 years specifically serving my hometown.

Community involvement: None listed

What do you consider the most important issue(s) facing Independence Township?

Effective enhanced communication with residents is crucial for transparency and accessibility. In addition to leveraging social media, local TV, and our community newspaper, I’ll advocate for free electronic updates to ensure residents stay updated. I’ll further prioritize to seek alternative avenues of funding to improve upon the safety and accessibility.

As clerk, how important is it to you to listen to residents when making decisions, and address their concerns on issues?

As a board member, it’s crucial to listen to residents’ voices and address their concerns directly. Their input shapes our decisions, ensuring they reflect the community’s needs and values.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

As an elected official, I prioritize integrity, honesty, and ethical decision-making for our community’s benefit. Transparency and accountability are fundamental to how I fulfill my role as your clerk, ensuring your time, resources, and voting rights are always honored.

The treasurer candidates’ responses are:

Paul Brown

Occupation: Township Treasurer – Certified Public Accountant

Political party: Republican

Political experience: Treasurer 2012-2019, Trustee 2019-2022, Treasurer 2022-2024

Community involvement: Member of Clarkston Area Optimists, Former Treasurer Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce, Treasurer Clarkston Community Tennis Association.

What do you consider the most important issue(s) facing Independence Township?

With an aging population, it is critical that we find ways to support our senior residents. At the same time, we must put into place the services and amenities that will attract young people and families. With Clarkston Schools well below capacity, this balance of young and old is critical.

As treasurer, how important is it to you to listen to residents when making decisions, and address their concerns on issues?

I believe listening and “hearing” are two different things. It’s easy to listen, hearing with an open mind allows our positions to change. I always assume that I can do better and taking this position allows me to hear residents vs just listening.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

Willingness to admit my mistakes and learn from them. I often push the envelope when trying to improve processes within township operations. The one certainty of doing this is that I will make mistakes. Not admitting mistakes would bother me a lot more than making them. I embrace my imperfections.

Erik Kline

Occupation: Business Owner (Allstate Insurance)

Political party: Republican

Political experience: Nothing official. However, as a political outsider and community enthusiast I am here to be the change Independence Township needs.

Community involvement: 52 year resident of Independence Township. Volunteer youth football coach (Clarkston Chiefs). Volunteer youth baseball, softball, and basketball coach (Independence Township Parks and Recreation).

What do you consider the most important issue(s) facing Independence Township?

My concern for this community is the overdevelopment of our green spaces and the density caused by that development. Additionally, the elected board must foster an atmosphere of teamwork that will lead to more community based decisions

As treasurer, how important is it to you to listen to residents when making decisions, and address their concerns on issues?

The purpose of the board is solely to act on behalf of the residents. It is critical that each resident is given the opportunity to voice their concerns, and it is equally essential that the board both recognizes and responds to those concerns.

What is an important characteristic/trait that you will bring to the board?

Honesty, integrity, teamwork and leadership. As a faithful servant of the community, I am committed to these values, which help guide my actions. I believe one must be humble enough to ask for guidance and strong enough to make tough decisions.