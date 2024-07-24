Vote Aug. 6 for Independence Township’s future

Dear Editor,

The Aug. 6 primary determines the township’s future. Each of us need to be an informed voter this election. Check out www.independencetelevision.com for youtube videos on candidates. We personally look for leadership and skill sets when casting our ballots. We hope you will consider Chuck Phyle for Supervisor and Sam Moraco for Trustee for their leadership skills. We hope you consider Cari Neubeck and Paul Brown for their skillsets. Protect your home investment and our rural environment with these candidates. Look at young candidates like Jesica Spencer and Tasha Schurgin. They are the future.

Joette & Bill Kunse

Independence