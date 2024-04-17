A Look Back for April 17, 2024

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1999

Waldon-Main purchase a possibility for Land Conservancy?: The North Oakland Headwaters Land Conservancy was hoping second time was the charm. After falling short in its first attempt, the group was looking into purchasing the land at the corner of Main Street and Waldon Road. NOHLC President Dr. Tom Stone said the group wanted to preserve the land at the corner, which borders a tributary of the Clinton River and had a great deal of wetlands on the corner.

CMS student places second in state-wide writing contest: Brad Keusch, a seventh-grader at Clarkston Middle School, wrote a five-page essay “Lilac” which was a second-place winner in the state-wide Michigan Future Problem Solving contest. He shared “Lilac” was a story “set in the future. People have lost their humanity, their happiness. All they’re doing is working constantly.”

Honey sparks Northwood softball: Tiffany Honey, a 1998 Clarkston High School grad, was making her mark in her freshman season with the Northwood University softball team in Midland. Honey scored the game-winning run in the first game in Saturday’s sweep by the Timberwolves over Lake Superior State, 5-4.

50 years ago – 1974

Goodrich Farms flood subsides: The rains stopped and the waters receded in Goodrich Farms Subdivision in time for Easter vacation. With the amount of rain the area had, the swamp, which normally covers a couple of lots on the west side of Dvorak at the end of Columbia Street, flooded. The recent rain sent waves of water over adjacent streets, leaving the bottom of ditches out of sight under up to five feet of water. At places in the street, the water was two feet deep, according to residents.

Winners: Clarkston’s two junior high schools would be represented by over 20 entries in the state finals of the Michigan Industrial Education Society’s competition. Going on to the state contest were first and second prize winners the regional competition. Clarkston Junior High School had nine first-place winners and seven students who earned second place. Sashabaw Junior High School had six students finish in first place and nine in second place.

The mill stream: Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Bradley of Snowapple, Mrs. and Mrs. Jim Allard of M-15, and Mrs. Jerry Powell of Sunnydale, returned from a four-day visit in Las Vegas. They stayed at the Holiday Inn while there. They did a lot of sight-seeing, saw as many shows as possible (Wayne Newton, Petula Clark and Robert Goulet were the main liners) and the “Lido.” They also took a tour to the Hoover Dam.

75 years ago – 1949

Well known landmark destroyed by fire: The Old Mill Tavern was discovered on fire on Saturday around noon. The fire raged through the building until about five in the afternoon and completely gutted the building which had been a landmark for many years. Damages were estimated at about $100,000. It was the third fire on Dixie Highway within a distance of one mile within a year. The other fires were the completely demolished building occupied by the Hy-Pocket Restaurant and the Waterford Hill Greenhouses.

Clarkston High ball team wins opening game: Clarkston High School’s baseball team opened their season on Thursday afternoon with their annual rival, Waterford. The won the game 12-3, with nine runs on three hits in the fourth inning.

Clarkston locals: Easter weekend guests at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Ferris Holcomb were Mrs. Lora Henry of Drayton Plains and Mr. and Mrs. George Hills of Ann Arbor. Other guests at the Holcomb home for Sunday dinner were Mr. and Mrs. Harry Green of Detroit.