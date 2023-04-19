A Look Back for April 19, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

New sub concept plan nets praise in Springfield: Calling it “one of the three best plans to come before this board,” Springfield Township members praised a conceptual site plan for a new subdivision, known as the Wooded Hills of Jamestown, at its regular meeting. A public hearing on the site drew around 20 residents from neighboring Stone Gate Estates, who raised questions regarding the new sub’s traffic flow, privacy screening, and tree maintenance.

South America comes to Sashabaw Middle School: Sashabaw Middle School sixth-graders got to see, smell, taste, hear and feel what it might be like to live in South America. Students from the classes of Mary Schulte, Lee Brown and Ken Wolven held a festival that was interdisciplinary with their study of the continent which included looking at all 13 countries.

Offense heats up for Wolves in sweep of Falcons: Clarkston Varsity Softball showed pop in their bats for the first time, sweeping the Rochester Falcons, 8-7 and 10-4, at Clintonwood Park before spring break. Tiffany Honey and Aimee Giroux combined for six hits, two home runs, three runs batted in and three runs scored in the first win.

50 years ago – 1973

School Bell awards presented to Clarkston News: The Clarkston News and its editor, Jean Saile, were awarded Michigan School Bells for “outstanding contributions to community understanding of education.” The presentation was made at a special Friday luncheon during the Michigan Education Association’s annual representative assembly at McMorran Center in Port Huron.

1,000 sign up for baseball: Over 1,000 boys would be playing Junior Baseball in Summer of 1973 if Wednesday night’s player selection meeting went to planned by the Independence Township Recreation Department. Over 1,000 boys filled out cards and turned them in the week before at school. Next, managers would select players from the master league lists and spring practice would begin.

Girl Scouts awards night: Ella Richmond, who had given more than 25 years service to the Girl Scouts, received both a 25-year badge and a Thanks Badge, the highest award made to adult scouters, during the Clarkston area Girl Scouts annual mother-daughter banquet at Sashabaw Junior High School.

75 years ago – 1948

Honor students announced Thursday: During the assembly as the school on Thursday, the honor students were announced. The Valedictorian was Margaret Ann Beattie; Salutatorian, Mazy Wompole; and getting honorable mention were Helen Hodges, Evelyn McCann, Dorothy Pacer and Inez Mae Miller, who attained a B average.

F.E. Davies home damaged by fire: Fire damaged the roof of the F. E. Davies’ home on Holcomb Street on Sunday afternoon. Sparks from the chimney evidently ignited the wood shingles. The damage might had been extensive if it hadn’t been for the insulation on the attic floor and cooperation of friends and neighbors who formed a bucket brigade. When the fire was first noticed, and the fire call was sent to the fire department, the fire equipment was being used at another fire at Walters Lake. It was the first time two alarms were sent to the department at the same time.

Clarkston locals: Henry Ford was a visitor in Clarkston on Wednesday morning. He spent a short time in his factory on Washington Street and made a survey of what was being done at the “old school” on North Main Street.