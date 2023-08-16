A Look Back for August 16, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

Fatal crashes lead to study on Dixie Highway speed limit: Fatal accidents and increased development led to a conclusion by local road officials the speed limit on Dixie Highway needed to be lowered. The Road Commission of Oakland County made a recommendation to the Michigan State Police the speed limit be lowered from 55 miles per hour to 50.

In the name of the children: David and Sherry Regiani, of Clarkston, welcomed a young Belfast girl into their home during the summer through a special organization called “Project Children.” The summer was a unique experience for both their daughter Angie, 12, and Shelley Saunders, 11, who become fast friends.

Clarkston groundskeepers excel in Oakland County Parks Olympics: Clarkston resident Nicole Hard “mowed” over the competition to take top honors in the Oakland County Parks Fourth Annual Grounds Keeper Olympics. She won the highest award of Grand Champ Best Overall, and also won the Obstacle Course competition. Clarkston resident Rob Brownell was Grand Champ Runner Up and won Closet-to-the-Pin.

50 years ago – 1973

Interior decorators do their thing: Bruce and Barry, 12-year-old twins, and Brian, 14, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald J. Collins of Havelock, didn’t like their room decor and did something about it. The boys drew and painted cartoons on the walls and made beds with storage underneath.

Independence still 70% undeveloped: More than 70 percent of Independence Township surface was undeveloped or zoned for agricultural use. The figure was one being used by the township planning commission as it prepared a general land use plan in anticipation of adopting a new zoning ordinance and map to replace those formulated in 1966 and 1967.

Springing up: The Rothbarth’s daughter, Kathy, was entertained by the Suttons at pool party in honor of her 14th birthday. Among the guests were grandparents from Florida and California. Orlando, Fla.,

75 years ago – 1948

National girl wins national honors: Evelyn Mae McCrum of Clarkston was very surprised when she heard on the radio she had won National Honors in exhibiting canned fruit at the Homemakers fair at Alpena. McCrum won out of a possible 500 points 495, the highest placed in years.

W. C. Ainsley to observe birthday: W. Clarence Ainsley, who made his home with his son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Kerton, was to celebrate his 93rd birthday on August 15 and a family supper picnic was planned. Mr. Ainsley was in fairly good health, enjoyed reading and loved to putter in the garden.

Clarkston locals: J. Thompson Miller and his sister, Miss Laura Miller and Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Stamp spent the weekend at the Paul Livington cottage at Little Point Sable on Lake Michigan near Shelby.