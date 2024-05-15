Public Notice: Clarkston Community Schools Notice of Public Hearing on Proposed 2024-2025 Budget

CLARKSTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING

ON PROPOSED 2024-2025 BUDGET

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 6:45 pm,

at Clarkston Community Schools, 6389 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, Michigan, the Board of Education of Clarkston Community Schools will hold a public hearing to consider the District’s proposed 2024-2025 budget.

The Board may not adopt its proposed 2024-2025 budget until after

a public hearing. A copy of the proposed 2024-2025 budget will be available for public inspection beginning at 8:00 am, on Monday, June 10, 2024, at the Clarkston Community Schools Administration Building, 6389 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, Michigan, 48346.

The proposed 2024-2025 budget for Clarkston Community Schools will be a subject of this hearing.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Education.

Cheryl McGinnis, Secretary

