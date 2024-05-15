Linda Kathleen Billette, 60

Linda Kathleen Billette; of Clarkston; passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, on May 13, 2024; age 60. Beloved wife of Dan. Loving mother of Erin (Kyle) Savoie, Danny Billette, Jacob Billette, and Shannon Billette. Loved daughter of Robert and Teresa Backus. Dearest sister of Patrick (Gail) Backus, Robert (Kathy) Backus, and Kevin (Jen) Backus. Dear daughter-in-law of Kermith and Shirley Billette. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and friends.

Linda earned a Bachelors degree from Central Michigan University where she ran track and cross country. She was known as “small but mighty” and being the life of the party. She loved skiing, golfing, painting, butterflies, hummingbirds and cooking.

Linda loved spending time at the Chalet up north with her family and her beloved dogs. Most importantly, Linda devoted her life to being an amazing daughter, wife, mom and friend. Visitation Thursday from 3-9 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with a Rosary and Life Celebration Service Thursday at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass Friday, May 17 at 1pm at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston, with visitation beginning at 12:30 pm. Private Interment Saturday 11 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery, Cadillac. Memorials may be made to the family for family wishes. Please leave a memory or condolence at the online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com