Clarkston celebrates 39th annual Clarkston Community Awards

Twelve members of the Clarkston community were honored at the 39th annual Clarkston Community Awards for their contributions that have made Clarkston a better place to live and do business. Photos by Megan Kelley.

By Megan Kelley

Clarkston News Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Last week, members of the Clarkston community gathered at Clarkston Community Church to celebrate the 39th annual Clarkston Community Awards where 12 people and organizations among seven categories were recognized for their local contributions.

“Our purpose today is really just to honor and recognize people and organizations that have made special contributions to the well being of our community,” said Clarkston Community Church Pastor Greg Henneman in his opening remarks. “I love Clarkston, don’t you? It’s a great community to live in. I hope you realize that great communities don’t just happen. It’s not by accident. It takes a lot of people with good intentions coming together, working together, serving each other, to make that happen.”

The event is a collaborative event put on by a committee consisting of representatives from Clarkston Community Church, Clarkston Community Schools, Clarkston Independence District Library, Waterford Bank N.A., Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce, City of the Village of Clarkston, Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors, and Independence Television.

Adult/Youth Volunteer – Beth Nelson

Beth Nelson was awarded the Adult/Youth Volunteer award which is given to an individual who has donated their time, energy and talents in a volunteer capacity.

Nelson is a volunteer at the Clarkston Independence District Library who has been a volunteer her whole life.

“It’s part of who I am as a human – to give back,” Nelson said.

Business Person of the Year – Anne Bushroe and Katie Hess

Business Person of the Year was awarded to Anne Bushroe and Katie Hess from the Connecting Clarkston podcast. The award is given to a local business person who has contributed to the community by making the area a better place to live and do business.

Bushroe and Hess created the Connecting Clarkston podcast, with the help of Independence Television, to highlight people and businesses that make Clarkston unique.

“It’s been quite a year for us. Doors just keep opening in the most amazing way. This award and this time feels like one of those doors. I don’t think either of us saw this coming,” Hess said.

The duo are busy heading up several ventures including a new app and preparing to officially release Clarkston-opoly, a play on the classic board game that features local businesses and landmarks.

Community Enhancement – Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce, City of the Village of Clarkston and Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors

The Community Enhancement award recognizes a group, club or service organization in their efforts that have enhanced the quality of the Clarkston community.

Accepting the award were Kendall Penney Petzold from the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce, Jonathan Smith from the City of the Village of Clarkston, and Lisa Christensen from Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors.

The three play main roles in the annual Taste of Clarkston event that is held in downtown Clarkston every year.

“I think that Taste of Clarkston enhances our community because it’s a great time for all of our residents and neighbors. A lot of folks come from all over because they know our restaurants and are familiar with downtown Clarkston. It makes for a better lifestyle for everyone who is able to join us,” Petzold said.

The event originated as a township event and will celebrate its 26th year this September.

“It’s an honor to accept this Community Enhancement award today on behalf of the Taste of Clarkston,” Christensen said. “Because this is one of my favorite events of the year and the most exciting aspects of my job, this recognition truly honors the collaborative spirit and dedication of those involved in making the Taste of Clarkston a success year after year.”

Community Collaboration – Clarkston Biophilic Committee and Clarkston High School Environmental Club

Clarkston Biophilic Committee and Clarkston High School Environmental Club were awarded the Community Collaboration award which recognizes collaborative efforts made by individuals, groups, clubs or organizations that improve and enhance the community.

Accepting the award were Jim Brueck from the Clarkston Biophilic Committee and teachers Matt Klaver and Amy Allen from Clarkston High School Environmental Club.

The collaboration began when students in Klaver’s environmental science class expressed interest in doing projects outside of school. The club got into contact with Brueck who sits on the Clarkston Biophilic Committee, which had discussed the concept of a biosoil.

“Biosoil, what it’s all about is you take the rainwater and you infiltrate that and cleanse it, if you will, before it goes into the river or millpond, etc. Once we had a concept, I was looking for an organization or group that we could reach out to younger folks,” Brueck said.

Allen and Klaver’s students learned about native plants and when the Biophilic Committee received a grant to purchase native plants, the club helped plant them throughout town.

The club is now working on brochures and signs with QR codes that would allow those who pass by the plants to scan and learn more about them.

“This was such a learning opportunity for (the students) it was so fun. The first thing they had to learn about was the plants. Jim gave us a list of plants and I put together a spreadsheet that included the name of the plant, a picture of the plant, and various other information. At our next club meeting, I presented this 18 column spreadsheet and the students got wide-eyed and their jaws dropped and they started to whisper because I don’t think they knew what they were in for,” Allen said.

Youth of the Year – Luke Jeung

Luke Jeung was named Youth of the Year, an award given to an individual who is 18 years old or younger who has given their time, energy and talents to improve the community.

Jeung is a fifth year student at CSMTech and member of the CHS robotics team, Team RUSH.

Team RUSH is based out of the high school but has a hand in several events throughout Independence Township including the Holiday Lights Parade and the Fourth of July Parade. Members of Team RUSH also give back to the community through its summer camps and fall programs by mentoring young students.

Jeung thanked Kyle Hughes as well as the other CSMTech teachers for guiding him through the program as well as his nomination.

“I’ve grown up in Clarkston, it’s been the place that I’ve always called home and it means a lot of different things to me: education, community and faith. All these aspects have driven me to become the better person that I am today based on the opportunities that I was given,” Jeung said. “Clarkston High School has offered me so many different opportunities over the years, mainly the Clarkston, Science, Mathematical, Technology Academy otherwise known as CSMTech. This has been a huge part of my life, providing me with opportunities to learn STEM firsthand both in the classroom but out of the classroom.”

Citizen of the Year – Jaclyn Sivers

Citizen of the Year was awarded to Jaclyn Sivers for her dedication to improving the community at large.

Sivers is a prosecuting attorney in the Juvenile Justice Division of the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office. She also is a trustee for the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education.

In 2023, Sivers started working with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America to help advocate for gun safety at home. Her involvement with the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education began when she started advocating for the Be Smart resolution that the board eventually passed.

As a wife and mother of two, Sivers took a moment to speak directly to her children.

“Please remember this you two: those who can, do. If you can do something good. If you can be kind to somebody and if you can make a difference, you should do that,” Sivers said.

Sivers thanked her family and friends for their support as well as the CCS administration and Board of Education.

Lifetime Achievement – Joette Kunse

The Lifetime Achievement award recognizes a local business person who has contributed to the community and made the area a better place to live and do business. This year, the award was given to Joette Kunse, a longtime resident with her hands in several organizations throughout the township.

Kunse quoted President John F. Kennedy, who said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”

Because of that quote, Kunse decided to join the army where she served as an aerial interpretation specialist with army intelligence.

Kunse eventually moved to Clarkston where she has lived for 57 years.

After she retired, Kunse started getting involved with different organizations including the genealogy society, the Daughters of the American Revolution, historic preservation, the garden club, the Clarkston Family Farm and serves on the township Open Space Committee.

Kunse joked that she is always working on some kind of project, thanking her husband, daughters and granddaughter for supporting her through them all.

“I get all kinds of ideas, but I can’t do them by myself. My table and my dining room table are piled high and he’s very patient with me,” Kunse said. “My granddaughter, every time she comes from Oregon, will say, ‘what’s the project? Are we selling cupcakes or dipping ice cream, what are we doing?’ Well this year it’s Wreaths Across America.”

Kunse also added that civic duty is one that is passed down through generations.

“Through all of this, there are so many people, so many friends that I’ve made. In this room I know so many and I’m so happy at all the things you’re doing,” Kunse said. “This is a generational thing. It’s something that the next generation will take over and then the next generation.”