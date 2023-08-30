A Look Back for August 30, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

Firefighters agree to five-year Independence Township contract: Negotiations between the Charter Township of Independence and the Independence Township firefighters resulted in an unanimous approval of a new five-year contract retroactive Jan. 1, 1997 during a special closed negotiations session. Sashabaw Road widening makes county list: Plans to improve Sashabaw Road were getting closer to reality. It was scheduled to receive funding for improvements in the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) 1999 proposed budget. According to Craig Bryson, public information officer for RCOC, Sashabaw Road between Maybee and Waldon roads were scheduled for safety widening construction in 2001 or 2002.

Young entrepreneurs set up day camp: Best friends Nichole Maier, Rachel Hurley and Kelley Orlando, all ten-years-old, set out to make their own fun, and fun for local youngsters by starting their own day camp for kids. Eight children attended the two-week camp with days filled with story time, an obstacle course, coin hunts, sleepovers and trampoline time.

50 years ago – 1973

School opens Tuesday: School bells would ring for some 7,200 students in the Clarkston School District on Sept. 4, the day after Labor Day. Total enrollment anticipated was up about 150 from the previous school year. For some 125 junior high students, the start of the school year signaled a new environment. Shifted from Clarkston Junior High to Sashabaw Junior High, they were seventh and eighth grade students affected by the population shifts.

Local scouts explore the UP: Sixteen boys from Troop 134, their leaders and one mother, stored up a week full of exciting memories in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula “Copper Country.” Based at a Scout Camp loaned to them by Troop 216 of L’Anse, Mich., they explored on foot the heavily wooded peninsula between Keweenaw and Huron Bays.

Springing up: Gertrude Petersen had a triple celebration for her 70th birthday on August 15. Her daughter Solvej Waggnor took her to Win Schulers Restaurant for dinner. Daughter, Sylvia Petersen, took over the celebration next with lunch at Kingsley Inn. Then, neighbors, Leda Taylor and Stella Kirby, planned a surprise party for her.

75 years ago – 1948

Clarkston wins over Rochester: The Clarkston Merchants won a loosely played game over the Rochester nine in one of the first playoff games of the season, 14-12. The next playoff game was scheduled against Troy.

Classmates meet at school reunion: Many of those who attended Clarkston school previous to 1913 met for a reunion at the Clarkston Methodist Church. There were 70 in attendance for a pot luck dinner. Guests were present from Flint, Pontiac, Detroit, Lapeer, Three Rivers and Connecticut.

Clarkston locals: A guest at the home of Mrs. Milan Vliet was her sister, Mrs. Jane M. French of Tacoma, Wash. On Thursday, Mrs. Vliet and Mrs. French left with their brother, Roy Maxam, of Detroit, on a trip to Quebec, Canada.