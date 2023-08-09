A Look Back for August 9, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

Proposals pass in Independence and Springfield: Preliminary numbers were in from Tuesday night’s primary elections. Voters in Independence Township passed an increase in millage for safety paths, 2,637 to 2,133. They also approved a millage renewal for Independence Township Library. Voters in Springfield Township approved the millage for the Oakland County Sheriff Department, 966 to 459.

New CHS open for orientation, Aug. 19: Clarkston High School was on the move. The process of moving from the old building into the new building began July 28. At the time, the staff operated in the old CHS building in the morning and at the new school in the afternoon. Books and supplies had been boxed and labeled with their new room location, and three Berkins moving trucks made their way back and forth between the schools twice a day.

Fleet feet carry runners to Hershey wins: A team of Independence Township track athletes captured five first place wins, one third place win, one fifth place win, and two seventh place wins at the Hershey State Track Meet at Howell. Stephanie Parkin took first in all of her events – winning the 11-12 girls standing long jump, 100-meter dash, and was anchor for the 11-12 girls relay. Evan Schneider took firsts in the 11-12 boys 800-meter and shared first place honors in the 400-meter. The 400-meter relay team in the 11-12 girls division, with Parkin, Jena Przybycien, Lauren Smith and Christyn Reuter, finished in first place.

50 years ago – 1973

Trim resigns: Claude Trim handed in his resignation as Springfield Township Supervisor as his last order of business at the August 1 meeting. Reading a prepared letter to those in attendance, he shared “because of my personal work load and the amount of my personal responsibilities, I am not capable of spending the amount of hours required to do the assessing and also that of the supervisor’s office.”

Baseball players and cost increase: Independence Township’s Recreation Department baseball expenditure grew from $5,600 in 1972 to $10,692 in 1973, according to Tim Doyle, recreation department director. The increase in expense, necessitated by equipping and staffing 73 teams as compared to 49 teams the previous year, was largely offset by fees charged at the rate of $5 per child or $6 per family, said Doyle.

Springing up: Three Springfield Township adventurers were home after competing in the Detroit to Mackinac sailboat race. Al Pope, Harold Rescoe and Jack Diemer, all of Bridge Lake Road, spent six days and six nights in a 14-foot sailboat. “It was unbelievable,” said Diemer. “The adventure of a lifetime.”

75 years ago – 1948

Ice cream social a grand success: The women of the Mt. Bethel Church felt their ice cream social held at the Methodist church in Clarkston was a grand success. They raised $70 which would go into their building fund. They expressed their appreciation to the folks in Clarkston for their congenial cooperation and their donations. The women were planning to hold a bake sale in Clarkston in the near future.

Clarkston beats D&D Cleaners: The local boys won their last home league game of the season against Pontiac, 8-5. Richard Holling hit a triple and had two singles.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. Lee M. Clark went to Detroit on Wednesday to visit his mother, Mrs. Edwin M. Clark, who was celebrating her 90th birthday. Mrs. Clark was enjoying good health and was very happy to have the members of her family call on her.