A Look Back for December 14, 2022

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1997

Joy to the city: Girl Scout troops from the Clarkston area met in Depot Park and hosted the first annual Neighborhood Caroling. As folks gathered to sing with the troops, they were encouraged to donate warm items like hats and mittens for Lighthouse Clarkston.

DARE out at elementary schools: Elementary students in Clarkston schools would receive their drug-abuse education from their health teachers rather than a uniformed Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy. The board of education unanimously approved the change which came about because of cost and the decision in 1996 to bring a full-time police liaison officer to the high school.

Cagers scrap their way to pair of wins: Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball won its straight OAA-crossover game 57-47 over West Bloomfield on the road. The Wolves held the lead the entire game, but they did have some scares from the Lakers as they pulled to within four points late in the third quarter. Led by senior Dane Fife, the Wolves put an 8-0 run on West Bloomfield to regain a double-digit lead.

50 years ago – 1972

Our children’s issue: The edition of The Clarkston News for the week presented the written works by children in elementary through junior high school grades. One of the many works included a poem from fourth grader Traci Reitano who wrote:

“On Christmas night it’s not so bright.

My mother tucks me in tight.

Then I say goodnight and wait

‘til the sun is bright.”

Golf course proposed in village: Jim Stevens and Gordon Booker of Waterford Hills Country Club appeared before Clarkston Village Council to propose a $325,000 development of the 33 acres behind the Town Shop for a nine-hole golf course. The course itself would use about 25 acres, the rest was planned to be developed into a park.

Around the township: The teaching staff and spouses of the Clarkston Elementary School had a very festive Christmas Gala Friday evening. Fifty-six enjoyed a lovely dinner at the home of Pete and Janet Rose on Dixie Highway followed by an Afterglow at Rosemary Lewis’s on Eastlawn.

75 years ago – 1947

Children present fine program: Instead of the regular PTA meeting, the time was given to the elementary school for a Christmas program. There was about 300 who attended. Some of what the different grade levels did included singing songs, presenting group recitations and performing short plays.

Rotary Anns have Christmas Party: The Clarkston Rotary Anns met at Green Acres Inn for a seven o’clock dinner and Christmas party.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Miller and daughter of Grand Rapids were guests of Mr. and Mrs. W. Ridgley.