A Look Back for December 21, 2022

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1997

Goodfellows make Christmas warmer: Thanks to area Goodfellows and churches, 167 needy children in the Clarkston area received new shoes, boots, hats and gloves for the holidays. The Goodfellows, comprised of Clarkston Rotary Club members and employees of Michigan Engineering, Inc. sold newspapers on Dec. 5-6 to raise money for the Rotary’s “Shoes for Kids” program.

Clarkstonite heading to Rose Bowl: In a family full of Spartans, John York made the tough call. He chose the University of Michigan and the junior was going to be part of the drumline when Michigan took to the field on January 1 in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Underclassmen spark wrestlers to second at county: Clarkston Varsity Wrestling placed eight wrestlers, all underclassmen, en route to a second-place overall finish in the Oakland County Meet. Top-ranked Rochester Adams took first, just 24 points ahead of the Wolves. Coach Mike DeGain said with was “happy as punch” with his team’s performance.”

50 years ago – 1972

Happy Holidays!: Santa Bunny and his sleigh comprised an interesting snow sculpture at the Jim Schultz home on South Holcomb. Jim, his wife, Ginny, and their 21-month-old, Sarah, were the artists.

Wolves take Holly: Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball breezed past the Holly Bronchos in a 80-46 win. The Wolves took a quick 12-2 lead in the first four minutes of the opening quarter and led 17-8 when it closed. Larry Miracle led all scorers with his season high of 17 points. Tom Anderson scored 13 points.

Around the township: Harold and Norma Goyette on North Main Street had their daughter, Debbie, and son-in-law, Mike Wice, home for the holidays. Mike and Debbie lived in Kalamazoo where Mike was a senior studying mechanical engineering at Western University.

75 years ago – 1947

Santa in Clarkston on Christmas Eve: The children of the community were invited to the Christmas Eve party in front of the Township Hall on Main Street in Clarkston. The good time was sponsored by the Clarkston Rotary Club and this year they hoped the party would be bigger and better than ever. A letter from Santa in The Clarkston News assured the community he would be there with a gift for every child.

Wolves take game without effort: Clarkston High School Boys Basketball traveled to Detroit to add another win to their list. The 32-20 win was over Detroit Country Day. John Adams and Gene Greathouse did most of the scoring in the victory.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. Bartlett Mann spent the Christmas holidays in Orange City, Fla., with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Mann. Mr. and Mrs. David Stewart and daughter, Shanna, left on Saturday morning to spend the holidays in Florida.