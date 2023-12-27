A Look Back for December 27, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

Scan the globe for a friend: Nan and daughter, Hope Rodgers, spent time at Independence Township Library looking over the globe. They were searching for the city of Prague in the former Soviet state of Czechoslovakia where a friend was spending the Christmas holiday.

Happy New Year!: Local officials, business owners and other citizens were asked to share their wishes for the coming year, locally and globally, with The Clarkston News. Local wishes were: from Independence Township Clerk Joan McCrary, “I would hope for Independence Township, and in years to come, we would be able to control growth and keep enjoying the quality of live we have her now.” City of Clarkston Manager Art Pappas said, “My city hope is for a smooth transition into the year 2000.”

The holidays are times for local creative minds: Kristen Gretka’s second graders at Clarkston Elementary made snowflakes, wreaths and reindeer as well as family keepsake albums for gifts.

50 years ago – 1973

Hursfall window named the best: A Clarkston Junior High School art team composed of Kathy Johnston, Lori Eiden, Linda Moody and Connie Coltson had won the first place $25 savings bond donated by Food Town in the area window decorating contest. The girls decorated the Duane Hursfall office building, located at 23 South Main Street.

Parking ban in effect: Township Police Director Jack McCall reminded Clarkston village residents that Ordinance 71 prohibits overnight parking on main business streets.

The Independent View: Jim Webber of Main Street, got orchids the week of publication from Daisy Dowling of Main Street Antiques, who relayed Webber cleared sidewalks along their side of Main and refused any compensation.

75 years ago – 1948

Local man in Japan: Recruit Harry A. Laswell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Yaeger, arrived in Japan to serve with the United States Army. His new duties consisted of security guard, controlling and general occupational requirements.

Clarkston locals: On Christmas Day, Mr. and Mrs. Garnet Poulton and Mr. and Mrs. Ward Robbins attended a family gathering at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Ross Porritt in Pontiac.

Rotary Club news: Reverend Ralph P. Claggett of the Congregational Church of Pontiac was guest speaker at the Monday meeting of the Clarkston Rotary Club. Charles F. Sherman, of the Ortonville Club, was guest at the meeting.