A Look Back for December 7, 2022

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1997

Photographer steps in front of the camera: Ken Winship, owner of Winship Studio, continued his 20-year-old tradition of playing the most beloved of all holiday characters, Santa Claus. Not only did children get their pictures taken with Santa, but also watched themselves grow up on an add-on video. As a blank videotape purchased on the first visit kept record from tot to teenager. Winship said he had college students still visiting. “Mom doesn’t want to break the chain,” he said. “It’s such a treat to see these kids grow.”

City to start planning options for downtown: The Clarkston City Council voted 6-0 to appoint a subcommittee to study three options for planning for the downtown business district: hiring an outside, national firm; using its own planner, McKenna and Associates: or going with no program at all.

Three days, three games, three wins: Finishing an exhausting stretch in the schedule of three games in 49 hours, the Clarkston Hockey team breezed to a 11-3 win over league foe Waterford Mott. The Wolves also won their games against Birmingham Unified, 5-4; and Southfield, 13-0.

50 years ago – 1972

Reverse gravel zoning approved: Mr. and Mrs. A. T. Menzies, owners of 52 acres at Andersonville and Farley roads, received unanimous support in their request to rezone from sand and gravel to residential. The Menzies said they planned to subdivide the land into 100- by 200-foot lots for future home sites.

For Diane, it’s been a great year: Diane Schafer, a 23-year-old living on Wellesley Terrace, hated to see 1972 end. “The year has been too good,” said the graduate student at Oakland University who was working towards her masters degree in developmental psychology. Schafer, who has suffered from rheumatoid arthritis, graduate cum laude with departmental honors in psychology from Oakland; received her first driver’s license; and she got her first specially equipped van.

One loss – one win: Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball chalked up a loss and a win in the previous week’s play. They won their first league game over West Bloomfield, 61-47. The Wolves lost to Pontiac Northern, 70-75.

75 years ago – 1947

Priscillas have Christmas party: The 1947 Priscilla Circle of the Methodist W.S.C.S enjoyed a luncheon and exchange of Christmas gifts at Devon Gables restaurant in Bloomfield Hills.

Shower honors December bride: Mrs. Robert L. Jones, Mrs. Richard Bullen and Mrs. Charles Robinson entertained at a luncheon and miscellaneous shower at Devon Gables honoring Mrs. Helene Yoh, who planned to marry Frank Russell in December.

Wolves take exciting game: In a very close contested game, the Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team defeated Lake Orion, 30-28. In two overtime periods, Bill Ludwig succeeded in sinking three baskets to win the game for the Wolves.