A Look Back for February 1, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

Sweet shot to open on Main Street: Downtown business owner Ann Stevenson shared she would incorporate a café/coffee shop into her Union General store. She planned seating for 15 customers.

Weatherman visits Pine Knob Elementary: Channel 7 weatherman Chris Bradley visited Pine Knob Elementary fourth graders just as a winter storm watch had been posted for the Metro Detroit area. Principal K. C. Leh asked the big question – what were chances of having school the next day. “I have a feeling it might be iffy,” said Bradley, adding a possibility of 3-4 inches of snow for the area with a chance of sleet and freezing rain.

Sizzlin’ spikers: The Wolves’ hard-fought road victory completed the best work the Clarkston Varsity Volleyball had seen in a long time. The team improved 14-11-2 with their win over Troy, 15-10 and 16-14.

50 years ago – 1973

Pine Knob helps Nature Center: Room 2 from Pine Knob School was happy to announce it helped the Drayton Plains Nature Center by sending $10 for a membership card and also collecting money for the nature center.

Wolves whip Lake Orion: Clarkston Varsity Boys Basketball gave Lake Orion their tenth consecutive loss with a 65-45 victory. The Wolves were down 10-8 at the end of the first quarter but grabbed the lead during the next quarter.

Springing up: Young R. J. McCormick won another coloring contest. He entered the Borden Frosted Freeze Stakes, coloring a picture of one of their new products. He received a congratulatory letter from Borden Foods and his prize, a Hohner Melodica. It was the third win for him since he started school.

75 years ago – 1948

Help put books on library shelves: The sale of waster paper in Clarkston and vicinity helped to give children of the elementary school a fine library. There were many vacant spots on the shelves waiting for new books that would be purchased after the next waste paper drive in February.

Word comes from Milo E. Shaw: A letter from Milo E. Shaw, who had been in the U.S. Navy and stationed in Brooklyn, N.Y., sent thanks to the Service Mothers for remembering him while he had been in service. He said in the past year and a half his duties had varied a great deal but he enjoyed his work very much.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Marshall and daughter, Marsha, expected to leave Clarkston on Saturday. They spent the weekend with her parents in Birmingham an go on to Delaware, Ohio. Mr. Marshall would operate a Pontiac Sales and Service in Delaware.