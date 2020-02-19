A Look Back for February 19, 2020

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1995

“Mayor’s son turns entrepreneur” Curt Catallo, son of Clarkston Mayor Sharron Catallo, was planning a restaurant for the former Church of God on Main Street, which his parents owned. “We believe a niche needs to be filled,” he said. “We wanted to come up with something compatible with other businesses in the area.”

“National Merit finalists” Clarkston High School seniors Chuck Graham and Timothy Szykula learned they were finalists in the National Merit Program.

“11 grapplers advance to regional meet” The tougher the competition, the more determined and focused Clarkston wrestlers were during the individual district meet where 11 of 13 advanced to the regional meet where champions. As a team district meet, they defeated Swartz Creek and Lake Orion for the district title.

50 years ago – 1970

“Named homemaker of tomorrow” Ellen D. Sweet was named Clarkston High School’s 1970 Betty Crocker “Homemaker of Tomorrow.” She was selected based on her score in an exam of homemaking knowledge and attitudes in December 1969. She was eligible for state and national honors and received a silver charm from contest sponsors.

“Matmen win league title” The Clarkston Varsity Wrestling team won the league championship in a close and hard fought battle with a score of 83. Mike Packer and Tom Jones were champions in their weight classes.

“Around the town” Volunteer firemen held their annual dinner for their wives. Sixty people attended the affair in the French Cellar of Howe’s Lanes.

75 years ago – 1945

“Our boys and girls in service” Ruth E. Masters was promoted to First Lieutenant. She was serving with the Army Nursing Corps in the 100th Evacuation Hospital in Belgium. She enlisted shortly after graduating as a registered nurse.

“Sunday School class wins honor” The Sunday School class of Mrs. Ralph Thayer won the honor of being the first class given the privilege of having charge of the devotional service

“The Hilltopper” Clarkston High School junior Bill Sharp returned home just two days being in the hospital after his appendix operation. The junior class took up a collection and sent him flowers and wished him a speedy recovery, the same speed he left the hospital.