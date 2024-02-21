A Look Back for February 21, 2024

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1999

City council resists senior living project: Representatives from Sunrise Development, the new owners of the property at the corner of Waldon and Main Street, got their first chance to pitch their idea for an elderly assisted-living facility to city council members. But council members, and some of the overflowing crowd at city hall, were not receptive to the prospect of a 35,000 square-foot Victorian-style building on the corner.

‘In Camelot…’: The new Clarkston High School Performing Arts Center was transformed into a dreamy kingdom of magic as the drama club prepared for the legendary tale of good King Arthur and his merry knights of the round table in “Camelot.”

League champs!: In its third year of existence, the Clarkston Varsity Hockey team went from not playing in a league to winning a league title. The Wolves won the OAA Division 1 title thanks to a wild 8-5 win over a tough Troy team, finishing the season with a 6-1-1 league record, and an overall record of 17-6-1.

50 years ago – 1974

Denial of storage unit request heads lengthy meeting: The Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals denied Michael P. Eghigian permission to construct a 20-by-40-foot storage building behind his house on Plum Lane. Discussion of the matter by Eghigian, his attorney, his neighbors and township officials dominated the three-and-a-half-hour meeting.

Sashabaw Junior high camp out: Thirty-one ninth grade students went on a winter camp out sponsored by Stephen Vandenbark, director of Drayton Plain Nature Center, and Roger Bower of Sashabaw Junior High School. Survival techniques including fire building, edible plant identification, orientation by stars and the art of keeping warm were learned by the students.

The mill stream: Matt Wilton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wilton of Paramus, had his 12th birthday on Feb. 13. Aunt Pat and Uncle Frank Warner of Cadillac were there to help him celebrate. The family celebration was topped off by a super cake with three layers – one chocolate, one vanilla and one cherry. Matt’s dad had always dreamed of a gas powered airplane and that’s what he got Matt for his birthday.

75 years ago – 1949

Clarkston wins ninth straight game: Clarkston had little trouble winning their basketball game against Log Cabin, finishing with a score of 55-27. Clarkston turned up the heat in the fourth quarter to score 20 points in the win. Johnny Adams led with 17 points.

‘Chuckie’ Hancock is 8 years old: On Wednesday afternoon, Mrs. Fred Hancock entertained at a birthday party honoring her son, “Chuckie,” who turned eight years old. The young folks had a grand time playing games and presenting Chuckie with lovely gifts. The party included dinner and, of course, cake.

The Hilltopper: In fifth grade news, some of the boys made a shadow box for Gold Rush days. Billy Annett and LeRoy Volberding made soap carvings of a buffalo, burrow and a covered wagon. Volberding also made a ice-boat powered by a gasoline engine. Lee Yoder brought in several newspapers and pictures he received from relatives in Nebraska so the class could see and read the results of the blizzard in the west.