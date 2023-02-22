A Look Back for February 22, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

New school to be on M-15: After a closed session with the Independence Township Board of Trustees, the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to select the Baylis farm on the northwest corner of M-15 and Hubbard Road as the site for the new elementary. Funding for the school had already received voter approval.

Paczki paradise: Lee Ann Solomon didn’t have to stop long to do the math: 55 cases, 1,100 dozen for 13,200 pieces. Paczki that is as Clarkston Farmer Jack was just one of the stores making them before Fat Tuesday.

Elementary! A British evening benefits Lighthouse: The Clarkston Village Players and 221 B Baker Street, a new restaurant off Dixie Highway in Springfield Township, came together on a British theme to benefit Clarkston Lighthouse. It included a special performance of “An Act of Imagination,” an English mystery story and a reception at 221 B Baker Street.

50 years ago – 1973

357 voters in village: There were 357 Clarkston residents eligible to vote in the village’s March 12 election, according to clerk Bruce Rogers. Registrations, which closed Feb. 8, showed a net increase of six voters.

Phipps receives award: The Michigan Hospital Association together with Michigan Blue Cross presented Charles Warren Phipps the Search for New Hospital Achievements Award. Phipps, a Clarkston resident, received honorable mention for his outstanding contribution to the economy of hospital operation and to the improvement of services rendered to patients.

Springing up: Miss Bailey’s third grade class at Andersonville had a contest at their Valentine party. For more than a week, the children worked at home, creating individual valentine boxes. The winners from the 21 entries were: Billy Halsey for his big red barn; Laura Dobleski for “My Valentine Story,” a book shaped box; and Julie Blackett for her suitcase.

75 years ago – 1948

Rumors are denied in village purchase: The proponents of the purchase of the Ford property denied rumors the property will be used as a water system or sewage disposal plant. Mr. Coltson, village clerk and sanitation engineer, stated the topography of the land and its location was not adaptable for sewage treatment. He pointed out the usual building for a municipal water works is a pump house about eight feet square.

Sports enthusiasts hear Harry Wismer: The annual Athletic Banquet sponsored by the Rotary Club was held at the high school. Lloyd “Slip” Megee introduced the main speaker of the evening, Mr. Harry Wismer of WJR, who briefly discussed some of the sports events which he had broadcasted.

The Hilltopper: For junior news, the dance on Friday the 13th proved the day was not always unlucky. Class president John Adams crowned King Gene Greathouse and Queen Shirley Burns with sparkling silver crowns.